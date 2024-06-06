Charlottesville Radio Group Radiothon Raises More Than $82,000 for UVA Health Children’s

As part of the 2024 UVA Health Children's Week of Giving, the Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $82,091 through five radio stations that broadcast inspiring stories from UVA patients’ families, child life specialists and hospital leaders.

This was the first Cares for Kids Radiothon since the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a live phone bank staffed by local volunteers. It aired for two days last month on Charlottesville Radio Group’s 97.5 3WV; Z95.1; 106.1 The Corner; C-Ville Country 92.7; and Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA.

Money raised by the radiothon is supporting several initiatives, including:

expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit;

UVA’s family-centered care program, which helps families with unexpected expenses during their child’s hospital stay;

the launch later this year of the UVA Health Children's Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital; and

UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiology program and pediatric cancer program.

“Week of Giving, featuring the Cares for Kids Radiothon, is a unique time for families, friends and our surrounding communities to come together to make a collective impact for the smallest patients at UVA Health,” said Erin Chandler, UVA Health’s Associate Director of Development for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Corporate Philanthropy.

Week of Giving sponsors included the Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, Dairy Market, Crutchfield, Flow Automotive, Children’s Dentistry of Charlottesville, Hunter Wyant Insurance, The Forum Hotel, Birch & Bloom, Rent-A-Center, Shenanigans and Wegmans.

This year’s overall UVA Health Children’s Week of Giving fundraising total – which includes the proceeds from the radiothon as well as an online fundraiser – was $110,734.

“We are so thankful for the 250 donations, 29 volunteers, patients, families and UVA Health team members who made it all possible,” Chandler said.