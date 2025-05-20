Charlottesville Media Group Hosts UVA Health Children’s Radiothon

Charlottesville Media Group will host the Cares for Kids Radiothon May 21 and 22 on five of its radio stations to raise money for UVA Health Children’s and support the leading-edge care the hospital provides to young patients.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the radiothon will feature inspiring stories from families, UVA Health Children’s child-life specialists and hospital leaders. The stations airing the radiothon are Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA, 97.5 3WV, Z95.1, 106.1 The Corner and 92.7 C-Ville Country.

Money raised will support several initiatives, including:

Expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit

A family-centered care program, which includes helping families with unexpected expenses during their child’s hospital stay

Pediatric health research

UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiology program

UVA Health Children’s pediatric cancer program.

Sponsors of the radiothon include John H. Knight Jr. DDS & Associates, PJ Networks Computer Services, Taylor Associates, Dairy Queen Charlottesville, Davenport & Company LLC, The Forum Hotel, Birch & Bloom, and Shenandoah Joe Coffee Roasters.

Ways to Give

Call 434.982.HOPE (4673)

Text UVAKIDS to 51555

Online

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card, and e-check.