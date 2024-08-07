Cape Ivy, Local Lions Clubs Donate Ponchos to UVA Health Children’s Patients

Local Lions Clubs are presenting a $3,000 donation today to local nonprofit Cape Ivy to provide 300 colorful, fuzzy fleece ponchos during the next year to children receiving cancer care at UVA Health Children’s.

The ponchos will be worn by children during treatment both at UVA Health Children’s inpatient hospital as well as at the outpatient infusion clinic at UVA Health Children’s Battle Building. The ponchos are designed to keep children warm while making it easier for their care team to connect IV lines and treatment ports.

As part of its mission to provide support for children being treated for chronic and critical illnesses, Charlottesville-based Cape Ivy has donated 1,000 ponchos to UVA Health Children’s, the No. 1-ranked children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, over the past three years through support from the Charlottesville community. A key mission of Lions Club International is to provide support directly to children and families affected by childhood cancer.