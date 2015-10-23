Cancer Center honored among 100 great oncology programs

Becker’s Hospital Review has named University of Virginia Cancer Center at UVA Medical Center to its 2015 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs .

“The hospitals and health systems included on this list lead the way in care for patients with cancer,” according to the introduction to the list from Becker’s Hospital Review. “These organizations have received recognition for their clinical outcomes, multidisciplinary care teams, clinical expertise and oncology research. They are also influential in cancer education and prevention efforts.”

UVA is the only health system in Virginia named to the 2015 list, and this marks the third consecutive year UVA has been selected by the healthcare publication to its 100 great oncology programs list.

In honoring the UVA Cancer Center, Becker’s noted that UVA is a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center – one of just 69 in the U.S. – and has been selected by health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction ® Center for caring for patients with complex and rare cancers.

Becker’s also highlighted that in 2015, UVA joined approximately 7 percent of U.S. hospitals in earning Magnet ® recognition from the American Nurse Credentialing Center for its quality patient care and innovative nursing practice.

“Receiving this honor from Becker’s Hospital Review reflects the commitment of our team at the Cancer Center and our colleagues at the Health System to provide excellent care to all of our patients while researching improvements in cancer treatment,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD , director of UVA Cancer Center.

About UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and is one of 69 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America®.