Blues fundraiser to benefit pancreatic cancer research

The Sedalia Blues Society and Central Virginia Blues Society are hosting an evening of blues and roots music Sunday, June 29, to support pancreatic cancer research at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. The acoustic blues review will feature jump blues, country blues, Piedmont blues, Delta blues, North Mississippi blues and other varieties. Performers include Lisa Miller and the Juke Joint Junkies , Proffitt and Sandidge , Eli Cook , Dom Turner from Australia and special guest Phil Wiggins .

Jack Roy, head of the Sedalia Blues Society and a Health Care Technologist at the School of Medicine, organized the concert. Roy works with UVA’s Todd Bauer, MD, doing imaging for pancreatic cancer research. By organizing this event, Roy hopes to call much-needed attention to pancreatic cancer and the work that is being done to fight it.

Bauer is doing cutting-edge research in the field, aiming to develop treatments that are customized for each patient. In collaboration with UVA bioengineer Kim Kelly, PhD, Bauer has developed a molecular early detection scan that seeks to reduce mortality by catching the disease earlier.

Tickets for Blues for a Cure are on sale now at the Sedalia Blues Society website, www.sedaliablues.org , and will be available at the door. General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and VIP tickets are $75, including preferred seating, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and meet-and-greets with the musicians. The concert begins at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30.

When: Sunday, June 29 6-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 Where: UVA Chemistry Auditorium, Room 402, McCormick Road Tickets: Available at the door and at www.sedaliablues.org