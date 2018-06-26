Six UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Six specialties at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital earned a top-50 national ranking in the 2018-2019 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide from U.S. News & World Report.

The six ranked specialties are:

The rankings are intended to “identify hospitals that provide the highest quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions,” according to U.S. News.James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA

“To have six specialties recognized nationally highlights the wide array of high-quality, advanced care for children that is available at UVA,” said

, physician-in-chief at UVA Children’s Hospital. “I thank every member of our team for their commitment to our youngest patients.”

The publication’s rankings are based on several factors, including:

Patient outcomes

Availability of specialized care and advanced technologies

Support services for patients and families

Commitment to best practices, including measures to prevent infections

A national survey of pediatric specialists

University of Virginia Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout Virginia. Located within UVA Medical Center, UVA Children’s Hospital includes 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants, and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The Children’s Hospital Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care in Charlottesville.

“The commitment of our multidisciplinary team to constantly seek ways to improve care for our patients and their families is reflected in these honors from U.S. News,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center and its Children’s Hospital. “I congratulate our entire team at UVA Children’s Hospital for their hard work.” About UVA Children’s Hospital