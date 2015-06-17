Battle Building earns national environmental award

LEED website

The Battle Building at the University of Virginia Health System has earned a Gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

"LEED certified buildings save money and resources and have a positive impact on the health of occupants, while promoting renewable, clean energy."

. Construction waste management:

The Battle Building’s Gold rating followed a review of how the 200,000-square-foot facility measured up to LEED’s sustainable building standards in areas such as water efficiency, indoor environmental quality and energy use.

The Battle Building opened in 2014 and serves as the home of the UVA Outpatient Surgery Center for both adults and children as well as the primary outpatient care facility for UVA Children’s Hospital. Pediatric care is provided in dozens of specialties at more than 36 clinics, including cancer and heart disorders, in neighborhoods that bring together several services a child may need.

Some of the initiatives that helped the Battle Building earn its LEED Gold rating include:

Almost 80 percent of construction waste from the project was diverted from landfills. Limiting water use: No drinkable water is used for landscaping, and low-flow plumbing fixtures reduce water consumption by more than 40 percent. Reducing energy usage: The building has achieved energy cost savings of 18 percent. Contributing to those savings are lower-density lighting devices – which use less energy – as well as occupancy sensors that turn lights out when no one is in a room. Indoor air quality: A green housekeeping program, which includes training for housekeeping staff as well as environmentally friendly cleaning products, helps maintain air quality inside the building. James P. Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA

“We’re pleased to provide specialized, high-quality care to children and families in a facility that helps promote healing,” said

, physician-in-chief at UVA Children's Hospital.