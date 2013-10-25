Barnes & Noble holiday book drive to benefit UVA Children’s Hospital

As part of its annual holiday book drive, the Charlottesville Barnes & Noble at Barracks Road Shopping Center will be collecting books for University of Virginia Children’s Hospital . James Nataro, MD

Books collected between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1 will be distributed to both UVA Children’s Hospital and the Battle Building, the UVA Children’s Hospital outpatient facility opening in the summer of 2014. Members of the public can donate purchased books of their choice or choose from a list of selected books and other items provided by UVA Children’s Hospital in the store.

“Reading and intellectual exploration are essential to a child’s overall health,” said

, chair, UVA Department of Pediatrics. “UVA Children’s Hospital is very grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Barnes & Noble on this endeavor.”

To kick off this year’s book drive, physicians from UVA Children’s Hospital will read their favorite books at a special Story Time on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barracks Road store.