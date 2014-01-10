Augusta Health, UVA Health System collaborate on thoracic surgery program

Augusta Health and University of Virginia Health System have announced a new service, Augusta Health Thoracic Surgery. Thoracic surgeons perform surgery in the chest—such as on the lungs, the esophagus and the chest wall—but do not perform open heart surgery. While the new program is an Augusta Health practice, Augusta Health Thoracic Surgery is a collaboration with UVA Health System. The practice will be staffed by Christine Lau, MD , Associate Professor of Thoracic Surgery, UVA Health System. Assistance will be provided by her colleagues James Isbell, MD and Benjamin Kozower, MD , who are also UVA physicians.

“We are very excited to bring an established, high quality thoracic surgery service to Augusta Health,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “It is an expanded service that will meet the healthcare needs of our patients right here in their hometown hospital. Both Augusta Health and UVA Health System value this opportunity to work together to meet the needs of the community in a way that is best for the patient. UVA’s demonstrated quality in thoracic surgery services, combined with Augusta Health’s commitment on service expansion to its community make for an excellent partnership.”

The clinic will open on January 14, 2014, with the first surgery day scheduled for January 20. The procedures and treatments provided by Augusta Health Thoracic Surgery require a referral from a primary care physician.

”We’re looking forward to collaborating with Augusta Health to bring advanced thoracic care to patients in the Augusta area,” said Pat Hogan, UVA’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We know the importance of bringing care close to patients’ home, and teaming with Augusta Health will help us accomplish this.”

Augusta Health is an independent, nonprofit community hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of our community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades for clinical excellence and patient safety and has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospital by HealthGrades. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please contact Public Relations at 540.245.7329 or 540.221.7329, or visit our website, www.augustahealth.com .

UVA Health System is an academic health system that includes a 604-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report, Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors .