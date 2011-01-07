America's Top Doctors names 47 UVA doctors as best in their fields

Forty-seven physicians from the University of Virginia Health System were included in the latest edition of America's Top Doctors TM (ninth edition). Published annually by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., the guide recognizes physicians who are considered among the top one percent in the nation in their medical specialties and sub-specialties.

To be selected for inclusion in the book, doctors must be nominated by their peer physicians. The nomination process involves tens of thousands of board-certified physicians across the nation, as well as presidents, vice presidents of medical affairs [or an equivalent position] and chiefs of service in eight medical specialties from more than 1,000 hospitals across the United States. The guide is designed to help people find the most outstanding specialists to meet their medical needs, on a local, regional or national level.

The UVA doctors designated as America's Top Doctors by specialty in 2009 are:

Cardiology - Dr. George A. Beller Cardiac Electrophysiology - Dr. John P. DiMarco Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism - Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, Dr. Alan C. Dalkin, Dr. John C. Marshall, Dr. Mary Lee Vance Geriatric Psychiatry - Dr. Suzanne Holroyd Gynecologic Oncology - Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr. Maternal and Fetal Medicine - Dr. James E. Ferguson II Medical Oncology - Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Dr. Michael E. Williams Infectious Diseases - Dr. Richard L. Guerrant, Dr. Richard D. Pearson, Dr. W. Michael Scheld Neonatal Perinatal Medicine - Dr. Robert J. Boyle, Dr. John Kattwinkel Nephrology - Dr. W. Kline Bolton, Dr. Mark D. Okusa Neurological Surgery - Dr. Christopher I. Shaffrey, Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology - Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, Dr. Daryl R. Gress, Dr. Elliott C. Haley, Jr., Dr. David Schiff, Dr. G. Frederick Wooten Neuroradiology - Dr. Mary E. Jensen Orthopaedic Surgery - Dr. David R. Diduch, Dr. Mark D. Miller Otolaryngology - Dr. Bradley W. Kesser, Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology - Dr. Stacey E. Mills Pediatric Surgery - Dr. Bradley M. Rodgers Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Dr. Paul T. Diamond Plastic Surgery - Dr. Raymond F. Morgan Psychiatry - Dr. Randolph J. Canterbury II Radiation Oncology - Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Surgery - Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Bruce D. Schirmer, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff, Jr. Thoracic Surgery - Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Irving L. Kron Urology - Dr. William D. Steers Vascular Surgery - Dr. Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr.

Additionally, UVA has 16 physicians on faculty who made the listing for a sister publication, American's Top Doctors for Cancer , fifth edition. They are:

Dr. Reid B. Adams, Surgical Oncology Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Hemotology/Oncology Dr. William W. Grosh, Hemotology/Oncology Dr. John B. Hanks, General Surgery Dr. David R. Jones, Thoracic Surgery Dr. James M. Larner, Radiation Oncology Dr. Paul A. Levine, Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Dr. Stacey E. Mills, Pathology Dr. Tyvin A. Rich, Radiation Oncology Dr. David Schiff, Neurology Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey, Neurological Surgery Dr. Craig L. Slingluff, Surgical Oncology Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr., Gynecologic Oncology Dr. Mary Lee Vance, Endocrinology and Metabolism Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Hematology/Oncology Dr. Michael E. Williams, Hematology/Oncology