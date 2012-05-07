America’s Top Doctors honors 53 UVA physicians

Fifty-three University of Virginia Health System physicians from 28 specialties are featured in the new edition of America’s Top Doctors ® (11 th Edition), which honors the top 1 percent of specialists and sub-specialists in the U.S. UVA also had 20 physicians selected for a companion publication, America’s Top Doctors for Cancer (7 th Edition).

Published annually by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., the guides are based on nominations from tens of thousands of doctors and healthcare executives across the country. A physician-led research team then reviews the credentials of each nominated doctor before the Castle Connolly selection team makes the final choices for the guide.

America’s Top Doctors at UVA

Cardiac Electrophysiology – Dr. John P. DiMarco Dermatology – Dr. Mark Russell Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism – Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, Dr. Alan C. Dalkin, Dr. John C. Marshall, Dr. Mary Lee Vance Geriatric Psychiatry – Dr. Suzanne Holroyd Gynecologic Oncology – Dr. Linda R. Duska, Dr. Susan Modesitt Hematology – Dr. Mary J. Laughlin, Dr. Michael E. Williams Infectious Diseases – Dr. Richard D. Pearson, Dr. W. Michael Scheld Maternal & Fetal Medicine – Dr. James E. Ferguson II Medical Oncology – Dr. Christiana Brenin, Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine – Dr. Robert J. Boyle, Dr. John Kattwinkel Nephrology – Dr. W. Kline Bolton, Dr. Mark D. Okusa Neurological Surgery – Dr. Christopher I. Shaffrey, Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology – Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, Dr. Daryl R. Gress, Dr. Elliott C. Haley Jr., Dr. David Schiff, Dr. G. Frederick Wooten Neuroradiology – Dr. Mary E. Jensen Obstetrics & Gynecology – Dr. Kathie L. Hullfish Orthopaedic Surgery – Dr. David R. Diduch, Dr. Mark D. Miller Otolaryngology – Dr. Bradley W. Kesser, Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology – Dr. Stacey E. Mills Pediatric Surgery – Dr. Bradley M. Rodgers Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation – Dr. Paul T. Diamond Plastic Surgery – Dr. Raymond F. Morgan Psychiatry – Dr. Randolph J. Canterbury II Radiation Oncology – Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Monica Morris, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Reproductive Endocrinology – Dr. Bruce Bateman Surgery – Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Bruce D. Schirmer, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff Jr. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery – Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Irving L. Kron, Dr. Christine Lau Urology – Dr. William D. Steers Vascular Surgery – Dr. Kenneth J. Cherry Jr.

America’s Top Doctors for Cancer at UVA

Gynecologic Oncology – Dr. Linda R. Duska, Dr. Susan Modesitt Hematology – Dr. Mary J. Laughlin Medical Oncology – Dr. Christiana Brenin, Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Dr. Michael E. Williams Neurological Surgery – Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology – Dr. David Schiff Otolaryngology – Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology – Dr. Stacey E. Mills Radiation Oncology – Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Monica Morris, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Surgery – Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff Jr. Thoracic Surgery – Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Christine Lau