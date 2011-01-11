A Record 186 UVA Physicians Make National Best Doctors List

The listing of Best Doctors in America ® 2009-2010 by Best Doctors, Inc. names 186 University of Virginia physicians as among the best in the nation. This number represents the highest ever for UVA - 26 more than appeared on the previous list in 2007.

"It's quite remarkable that in the last four years UVA has seen a 43 percent increase in the number of our physicians being named Best Doctors in America," said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, FACP, Vice President and Dean of the UVA School of Medicine. "We are proud to have such a large number of our physicians recognized by peers for their skills and achievements. This is a prestigious honor which speaks to their on-going commitment to outstanding patient care at the UVA Health System."

Best Doctors database includes the names and professional profiles of doctors chosen through a comprehensive peer-review survey of thousands of physicians, who are asked, "If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer them?" Only 3 to 5 percent of U.S. doctors in more than 40 medical subspecialties are selected for each Best Doctors list, which comes out every two years. Each Best Doctor physician also must be evaluated by the company to ensure his or her status in the listing.

The 186 UVA Health System physicians included in the 2009-2010 roster, listed with their medical specialty, are:

Reid Barton Adams, Surgical Oncology Mark F. Abel, Pediatric Specialist Gerald Thomas Albrecht, Pediatric Specialist Bennett A. Alford, Pediatric Specialist; Radiology Kenneth A. Ballew,Internal Medicine John Barcia, Pediatric Specialist Eugene J. Barrett, Endocrinology and Metabolism Robert W. Battle, Cardiovascular Disease Victor Baum, Pediatric Specialist Daniel M. Becker, Internal Medicine George A. Beller, Cardiovascular Disease James D. Bergin, Cardiovascular Disease Edward Bertram, Neurology W. Kline Bolton, Nephrology Larry C. Borish, Allergy and Immunology Stephen M. Borowitz, Pediatric Specialist Robert J. Boyle, Pediatric Specialist Stephen R. Braddock, Pediatric Genetics Wiliam Brant, Radiology Christiana Brenin, Medical Oncology and Hemotology Mary G. Bryant, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Ted M. Burns, Neurology Stephen H. Caldwell, Hepatology Robert M. Carey, Endocrinology and Metabolism Jeannean Carver, Pediatric Specialist Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr., Vascular Surgery Robert L. Chevalier, Pediatric Specialist Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra, Hand Surgery Christian A. Chisholm, Obstetrics and Gynecology William L. Clarke, Pediatric Specialist Brian P. Conway, Ophthalmology John B. Cousar, Pathology Thomas G. Cropley, Dermatology Sheila E. Crowe, Gastroenterology Alan Dalkin, Endocrinology and Metabolism Steven T. DeKosky, Neurology John Densmore, Medical Oncology and Hemotology Paul Diamond, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Michael D. Dickens, Pediatrics David R. Diduch, Orthopaedic Surgery John P. DiMarco, Cardiovascular Disease Gerald R. Donowitz, Infectious Disease David B. Drake, Plastic Surgery Kimberly P. Dunsmore, Pediatric Specialist Charles G. Durbin, Jr., Critical Care Medicine Linda Duska, Obstectrics and Gynecology Avery Jennings Evans, Radiology Stephen V. Early, Otolaryngology William Jeffrey Elias, Neurological Surgery Kurtis S. Elward, Family Medicine; Internal Medicine Gina G. Davis Engel, Family Medicine William S. Evans, Endocrinology and Metabolism Karen Diane Fairchild, Pediatric Specialist Nathan Benjamin Fountain, Neurology Paula M. Fracasso, Medical Oncology and Hematology Deborah K. Froh, Pediatric Specialist Sim Galazka, Geriatric Medicine Thomas J. Gampper, Plastic Surgery Arthur Garson, Jr., Pediatric Specialist Benjamin M. Gaston, Pediatric Specialist Spencer B. Gay, Radiology John Day Gazewood, Family Medicine Joyce B. Geilker, Internal Medicine David S. Geldmacher, Neurology Myla D. Goldman, Neurology Howard P. Goodkin, Pediatric Specialist Matthew J. Goodman, Internal Medicine Daryl R. Gress, Neurology; Critical Care Medicine Charles Bruce Greyson, Psychiatry William W. Grosh, Medical Oncology and Hemotology Leigh B. Grossman, Infectious Disease; Pediatric Specialist Richard L. Guerrant, Infectious Disease Elliott C. Haley, Jr., Neurology John B. Hanks, Surgery Michael Harper, Family Medicine Madaline Harrison, Neurology Jennifer Harvey, Radiology George T. Hashisaki, Otolaryngology Frederick G. Hayden, Infectious Disease Steven Heim, Family Medicine Peter W. Heymann, Pediatric Specialist Bruce Hillman, Radiology Kathie L. Hullfish, Obstetrics and Gynecology George A. Hurt, Neurological Surgery Christopher M. Inglese, Pediatric Specialist John Jane, Jr., Pediatric Specialist John A. Jane, Sr., Neurological Surgery Alan D. Jenkins, Urology Mary Elizabeth Jensen, Radiology Bankole Johnson, Psychiatry; Addiction Medicine Karen C. Johnston, Neurology David R. Jones, Thoracic Surgery David M. Kahler, Orthopaedic Surgery Neal F. Kassell, Neurological Surgery John Kattwinkel, Pediatric Specialist John Allen Kern, Thoracic Surgery Bradley W. Kesser, Otolaryngology Rebecca S. Kightlinger, Obstectrics and Gynecology Susan E. Kirk, Endocrinology and Metabolism Irving L. Kron, Thoracic Surgery; Vascular Surgery Paul A. Levine, Otolaryngology D. Scott Lim, Pediatric Specialist Kant Yuan-Kai Lin, Pediatric Specialist Andrew Lockman, Family Medicine Carl Lynch III, Anesthesiology Barbara Gail Macik, Medical Oncology and Hematology John C. Marshall, Endocrinology and Metabolism G. Paul Matherne, Pediatric Specialist Alan H. Matsumoto, Radiology Daniel F. McCarter, Family Medicine Eugene D. McGahren, Pediatric Specialist Maura R. McLaughlin, Family Medicine Mark Mendelsohn, Pediatrics Mark D. Miller, Orthopaedic Surgery Stacey E. Mills, Pathology Raymond F. Morgan, Hand Surgery Michael D. Moxley, Obstetrics and Gynecology Peter A. Netland, Ophthalmology Steven A. Newman, Ophthalmology Victoria F. Norwood, Pediatric Specialist Wallace C. Nunley, Jr., Obstetrics and Gynecology Mark D. Okusa, Nephrology Edward H. Oldfield, Neurological Surgery Jayashree Parekh, Nuclear Medicine Stephen S. Park, Otolaryngology William Davis Parker, Jr., Pediatric Specialist James W. Patterson, Pathology Richard D. Pearson, Infectious Disease Craig A. Peters, Pediatric Specialist William Petri, Infectious Diseases Lawrence H. Phillips II, Neurology JoAnn Pinkerton, Obstetrics and Gynecology Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills, Allergy and Immunology Susan Pollart, Family Medicine Barbara Tyl Post, Internal Medicine Benjamin W. Purow, Neurology Mark S. Quigg, Neurology Michael Ragosta, Cardiovascular Disease Patrice K. Rehm, Radiology Karen S. Rheuban, Pediatric Specialist George Rich, Anesthesiology Tyvin Andrew Rich, Radiation Oncology Bradley Moreland Rodgers, Thoracic Surgery; Pediatric Specialist Edward Rose, Pulmonary; Critical Care Medicine Mitchell H. Rosner, Nephrology John C. Rowlingson, Pain Medicine Robert S. Rust, Jr., Pediatric Specialist Eileen P. Ryan, Pediatric Specialist Wael Saad, Radiology Devereux N. Saller, Jr., Obstetrics and Gynecology Frank T. Saulsbury, Allergy and Immunology; Pediatric Specialist William Michael Scheld, Infectious Disease David Schiff, Neurology Bruce D. Schirmer, Surgery John W. Schmitt, Obstetrics and Gynecology Christopher I. Shaffrey, Orthopaedic Surgery; Neurological Surgery Mark E. Shaffrey, Neurological Surgery Jason Sheehan, Neurological Surgery Robert A. Sinkin, Pediatric Specialist David Craig Slawson, Family Medicine Craig Slingluff Surgical, Oncology Diane G. Snustad, Internal Medicine; Geriatric Medicine William D. Steers, Urology Mark H. Stoler, Pathology James L. Sutphen, Pediatric Specialist Peyton T. Taylor, Jr., Obstetrics and Gynecology Christopher Y. Thomas IV, Medical Oncology and Hematology Michael O. Thorner, Endocrinology and Metabolism Jonathon D. Truwit, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Amy L. Tucker, Cardiovascular Disease Ronald B. Turner, Pediatric Specialist Mary Lee Vance, Endocrinology and Metabolism Peter Waldron, Pediatric Specialist Geoffrey Roger Weiss, Medical Oncology and Hematology Richard Whitehill, Orthopaedic Surgery Mark R. Wick, Pathology Robert Phillips Wilder, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Mark E. Williams, Geriatric Medicine Michael E. Williams, Medical Oncology and Hematology Douglas F. Willson, Pediatric Specialist Barbara B. Wilson, Dermatology William Grady Wilson, Medical Genetics; Pediatric Specialist Brian Wispelwey, Infectious Disease Andrew M. D. Wolf, Internal and Geriatric Medicine G. Frederick Wooten, Jr., Neurology Pearl Lee Yu, Pediatric Specialist