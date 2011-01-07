26th annual Children's Hospital telethon set for June 5-6

For more than a quarter century, the University of Virginia Children's Hospital Telethon has been featuring inspirational and unforgettable stories of children and their families who have received loving care, hope and cutting-edge medicine at UVA Children's Hospital. With help from the anchors and reporters at WVIR-TV NBC 29, the hospital will continue this tradition. The 26 th annual UVA Children's Hospital Telethon will air live on NBC29 on Saturday, June 5, from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The two-day broadcast, which raises funds to benefit UVA's young patients, will feature stories of courage from children and families who have beaten remarkable odds. The Telethon also will highlight advances in pediatric healthcare, as well as new innovations on the horizon. One story will focus on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) video goggles, which allows young patients to watch movies during their MRI exam. The ability to watch movies reduces anxiety and eliminates the need for sedation.

This year's Telethon will be broadcast live from the Claude Moore Medical Education Building, which will open its doors to students this coming fall. A number of distinguished guests will be on hand to take calls and visit patients, including UVA football coach and grateful parent Mike London, Miss Virginia Chinah Helmandollar, and Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris.

This year's Telethon will provide money for special programs for children and families, lifesaving pediatric research, and toys and games for young patients. Funds will also support the Barry and Bill Battle Building at UVA Children's Hospital - a new outpatient care facility designed especially for children. The Battle Building is scheduled to break ground in 2011.

Before the Telethon kicks off, Klöckner-Pentaplast of America will host the 26 th annual Walk for Kids. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, and the three-mile walk begins at The Park (located near the Law School at UVA's North Grounds) at 9 a.m. For more information on the Walk for Kids and for a pledge sheet, call (434) 924-8432 .

UVA Children's Hospital is one of the premier children's hospitals serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, recording more than 100,000 patient visits annually. Children and families come from across Virginia and neighboring states. For specialty care, they come from across the U.S. and beyond.

The UVA Children's Hospital Telethon is part of the nationally broadcast Children's Miracle Network Telethon. Aside from the local segments, viewers also will see national performances from well-known entertainment personalities and celebrities. For more information or to make a Telethon gift, call (434) 924-8432 or go to www.campaign.virginia.edu/chtelethon .