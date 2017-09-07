UVA Joins AVIA to Speed Innovation

The University of Virginia Health System has joined AVIA, the nation’s leading network of health systems addressing pressing challenges by unlocking the power of digital solutions.

UVA will work with AVIA to evaluate, select, and scale digital solutions to improve patient care, promote wellness and improve access to care. AVIA will work closely with Jeff Keller, named last year as UVA Health System’s first chief innovation officer, to harness technology to achieve these objectives.

“At UVA, we are continuously seeking to apply new ideas and technology that can help us better carry out our missions of providing high-quality patient care, conducting research that improves the human condition and educating the next generation of healthcare providers,” Keller said. “By joining AVIA, we will collaborate with other leading health systems to find better ways to serve our patients and improve the care they receive.”

AVIA brings together more than 20 action-oriented health systems from across the nation. AVIA and its members are building the digital answer key for initiatives such as convenient access and social determinants of health. AVIA members collaborate to find best-fit technology solutions, build strong business cases, develop best practice-based implementation plans, measure results, and develop benchmarks.

“UVA has already established itself as a leader in medical research, telehealth, and healthcare innovation. By joining AVIA, UVA will collaborate with other health systems to transform care delivery through digital technology,” said Eric Langshur, AVIA CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to help UVA connect with its peers and achieve its ambitions.”

About AVIA

AVIA leads a network of health systems working together to innovate and transform. AVIA Innovator Network members solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus and a collaborative approach to accelerate innovation. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.