139 physicians graduate from School of Medicine

The University of Virginia School of Medicine granted Doctor of Medicine degrees to the 139 members of the Class of 2009 during graduation exercises on Sunday, May 17, 2009. These 63 women and 76 men represented the 180 th graduating class of physicians to receive their degrees from UVA.

"The class of 2009 has set an extraordinary high set of standards for subsequent classes to match," said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, dean and vice president of the School of Medicine. "These graduating physicians are the most sought after in the history of the UVA School of Medicine. Their academic excellence has been recognized by residencies across the nation. These programs recognize the quality of physicians educated at UVA, and thusly our physicians have great opportunities ahead of them."

Of the 139 graduates, 138 are continuing their medical training in residencies across the country. The newly minted physicians will be studying 24 disciplines in 29 states. The highest number of students, 21, will be training in internal medicine, followed by pediatrics with 20 trainees and emergency medicine with 15. Eleven of the students will continue their training at the UVA Health System.

In addition to the awarding of degrees, the following student and teaching awards were presented during graduation ceremonies:

Student Awards:

C. Richard Bowman Scholarship Award: David Brandon Stone

The award is made in memory of C. Richard Bowman, 1974 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. The award is based upon performance during clerkships and is awarded to the student who embodies the ideals and spirit of Dr. Bowman.

Edgar J. Shannon Award of the Z Society: Jason Michael Franasiak

The award is presented in honor of former University President Edgar F. Shannon, Jr., by the Z Society to a student who has contributed in an outstanding way to the academic and extracurricular excellence of their School.

Medical Alumni Association Outstanding Student Award: Margaret Allison Moorman

The award is presented by the University of Virginia Medical Alumni Association to members of the graduating class who contributed in unique ways to excellence in the School of Medicine and fostered new student programs and initiatives.

Leadership Award: Douglas Vinton Clarke, Jr., Jason Michael Franasiak

The award is given in recognition of exceptional leadership.

Teaching Awards:

Robert Bennett Bean Award : Julie D. Turner, PhD.

Established by the Class of 1966 in honor of Dr. Robert Bennett Bean, anatomist, anthropologist, and chair of the Department of Anatomy from 1916 to 1942. The award is presented by the second year class to a member of the faculty for excellence in teaching basic medical sciences.

Mulholland Society/Class of 1988 Departmental Teaching Award : Department of Medicine

The award was established in 1988 by the Mulholland Society and the Class of 1988 to emphasize the importance of departmental attitudes, dedication and teamwork toward effective teaching. It is given to the department selected by the graduating class in recognition of superior teaching by the faculty and house staff.

James Ernest Kindred Award: R. Ramesh Singh, MD

The award was established by the Class of 1966 to honor the former professor of anatomy. It is given to a member of the house staff (intern, resident, or fellow) determined by the graduating class to have displayed the greatest enthusiasm for teaching students while inspiring them through the common experience of uncertainty assuaged by ideas.

Robley Dunglison Award: Charles M. Friel, MD

The award was established by a gift from the Class of 1964 in honor of the first faculty member of the School of Medicine. It is given by the graduating class to a member of the faculty in recognition of outstanding teaching efforts and personal contributions toward arousing interests and inspiring the endeavors of students.

Awards and Honors:

Award for Excellence in the Practice of Medicine-2: William Randolph Mook Robert M. Blizzard Pediatric Scholar Award: Natalie Bucheimer Collins Carlos and Amparo Villar-Palasi Prize in Pharmacology: Rebecca Casey Burke, Mindy Ju James R. Cash Pathology Book Award: Mark Glenn Cathey Douglas W. Eastwood Award in Anesthesiology: William Starr Cox The Richard F. Edlich Medical Student Research Award in Emergency Medicine: Courtney Elizabeth Terry Herbert R. Farber Award in Internal Medicine and the Arts or Athletics: Mathew Robert Meeneghan Humanism in Medicine Award: Jason Michael Franasiak R. Scott Jones Award in Surgery: Bradley Norman Reames Gratton Alexander Litz III Award in Internal Medicine: James Walker Click The McGilvery Memorial Book Award in Biochemistry: Mindy Ju Medical Student Teaching Award: Estin Kee Yang Larry S. Nichter Medical Student Research Award in Plastic Surgery: Sahil Kuldip Kapur

Descriptions of awards and honors are available at Medical Student Handbook