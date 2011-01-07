138 physicians graduate from School of Medicine

The University of Virginia School of Medicine granted Doctor of Medicine degrees to the 138 members of the Class of 2010, during graduation exercises on Sunday, May 23, 2010. The 68 women and 70 men represent the 181st graduating class of physicians to receive their degrees from UVA.

"We are proud to welcome the class of 2010 into the physician ranks," said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, dean and vice president of the School of Medicine. "These physicians have distinguished themselves with hard work in the classroom, compassionate care in clinics, and selflessness in the community. They are ready to make their mark in medicine."

The class of 2010 will continue their medical training in 22 medical residencies by across 30 states. The highest number of students, 27, will train in pediatrics, followed by internal medicine with 25 trainees and emergency medicine and family medicine, each with 10. Twenty-two of the newly minted physicians will continue their training at the University of Virginia Health System.

School of Medicine Dean Steven T. DeKosky addresses the graduates during Final Exercises on the Lawn.

In addition to the awarding of degrees, the following student and teaching awards were presented during graduation ceremonies:

Student Awards:

C. Richard Bowman Scholarship Award: Elizabeth deVillers Alfson The award is made in memory of C. Richard Bowman, 1974 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. The award is based upon performance during clerkships and is awarded to the student who embodies the ideals and spirit of Dr. Bowman.

Edgar J. Shannon Award of the Z Society: Andrew Neil Pfeffer The award is presented in honor of former University President Edgar F. Shannon, Jr., by the Z Society to a student who has contributed in an outstanding way to the academic and extracurricular excellence of their School.

Medical Alumni Association Outstanding Student Award: Lisa Eve Herrmann, Andrew Neil Pfeffer The award is presented by the University of Virginia Medical Alumni Association to members of the graduating class who contributed in unique ways to excellence in the School of Medicine and fostered new student programs and initiatives.

Class of 1954 Community Service Award: Steven Edward Bishop, James Merritt Edwards The award is sponsored by the graduating class of 1954 and is awarded to the graduating student who has done exemplary work in the community.

Leadership Award: Lisa Eve Herrmann, Andrew Neil Pfeffer The award is given in recognition of exceptional leadership.

Teaching Awards:

Robert Bennett Bean Award : Julie D. Turner, PhD This award was established by the Class of 1966 in honor of Dr. Robert Bennett Bean, anatomist, anthropologist, and chair of the Department of Anatomy from 1916 to 1942. The award is presented by the second year class to a member of the faculty for excellence in teaching basic medical sciences.

Mulholland Society/Class of 1988 Departmental Teaching Award : Department of Medicine The award was established in 1988 by the Mulholland Society and the Class of 1988 to emphasize the importance of departmental attitudes, dedication and teamwork toward effective teaching. It is given to the department selected by the graduating class in recognition of superior teaching by the faculty and house staff.

James Ernest Kindred Award: Melissa S. Phillips, MD The award was established by the Class of 1966 to honor the former professor of anatomy. It is given to a member of the house staff (intern, resident, or fellow) determined by the graduating class to have displayed the greatest enthusiasm for teaching students while inspiring them through the common experience of uncertainty assuaged by ideas.

Robley Dunglison Award: Charles M. Friel, MD The award was established by a gift from the Class of 1964 in honor of the first faculty member of the School of Medicine. It is given by the graduating class to a member of the faculty in recognition of outstanding teaching efforts and personal contributions toward arousing interests and inspiring the endeavors of students.

Awards and Honors:

Award for Excellence in the Practice of Medicine-2: Rebecca Elaine Cagnina, Amber Turner Inofuentes Robert M. Blizzard Pediatric Scholar Award: Jessica Bobula Foster Carlos and Amparo Villar-Palasi Prize in Pharmacology: Rebecca Elaine Cagnina, Sean Daniel Foster, Amber Turner Inofuentes James R. Cash Pathology Book Award: Amber Turner Inofuentes Douglas W. Eastwood Award in Anesthesiology: Reza Salajegheh The Richard F. Edlich Medical Student Research Award in Emergency Medicine: Emily Hoover-Hamlin Gorman Herbert R. Farber Award in Internal Medicine and the Arts or Athletics: Laura Thorne Ekka Humanism in Medicine Award: Jessica Bobula Foster R. Scott Jones Award in Surgery: Clark David Kesinger Gratton Alexander Litz III Award in Internal Medicine: An Hong Bui The McGilvery Memorial Book Award in Biochemistry: Marisa Ann Chow Medical Student Teaching Award: Steven Edward Bishop, Erik David Ritch Medical Student Excellence in Emergency Medicine: Sean Daniel Foster

Descriptions of awards and honors are available at Medical Student Handbook .