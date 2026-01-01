Participant Preparation

If you will be a participant in an upcoming simulation, here are some things to help you prepare.

We use manikins (and sometimes real-person actors) to mimic a patient during simulations. The simulations allow participants to practice caring for patients without any risk to real patients. The simulation will require a suspension of disbelief in order for participants to fully immerse themselves with the simulation.

You may have a facilitator in the room with you, or you and your team may be the only people in the room. The facilitator may also play a role in the simulation (such as a consultant physician), but it will be clear when that happens.

There likely will be a manikin operator in the room. The operator's primary job is to control the manikin, including being the manikin's voice. The operator occasionally will have another role (such as an EMS provider in an ED scenario), but it will be clear when that happens.

We may make video and audio recordings of you during a simulation. If we do, we will use them for debriefing after the scenario ends. If we want to use them for anything else, we will need your written permission. If you refuse permission, we will not use them for anything else.

We ask that you not reveal the contents of a scenario to anyone else. We may reuse scenarios with different groups. More importantly, though, simulation, by trying to create a "real-enough" situation, can be intense and stressful. We want the simulation to be intense, but safe. It's okay to make mistakes during simulations because the manikin isn't alive, and the point of a simulation is to learn from it. It's not okay to talk to others outside the simulation about a mistake someone made during a simulation.

Manikins We Use

You can assess the manikin. Different manikins have different capabilities, but most of our manikins have pulses, chest rise and fall, and pupillary response.

In most scenarios, you will be able to hook up the manikin to a "monitor" to see vital signs.

You can attach a Philips monitor/defibrillator to our manikins and see a rhythm. You can defibrillate, cardiovert, and pace our manikins.

You can start an IV on the manikin, or the scenario will start with an IV already established. If there is an IV already established, you will be able to give fluids and medications as you would in real life. The manikin may also be IO-capable.

The manikin can be intubated.

Our Manikins