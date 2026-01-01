Toxicology
Substance Abuse Testing Services
The UVA Substance Abuse Testing Facility is a component laboratory of the Toxicology Division.
Hours are 8:00am - 4:30pm, Monday-Saturday.
All requests for STAT, evening, night and weekend testing must be made through the Chemistry Resident on-call (PIC 1267)
Services
Drugs of Abuse Screen
- Urine drug screens done with enzyme immunoassays (EMIT).
- All positive screens are automatically confirmed by gas chromatography / mass spectrometry (GCMS) or liquid chromatography / tandem mass spectrometry (LCMSMS).
STAT volatile alcohol testing with approval from the Poison Center, including:
- Methanol
- Acetone
- Isopropanol
- Ethylene glycol