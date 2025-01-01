Surgical Pathology Tests
Surgical pathology studies tissues removed during surgery. This helps our providers with diagnosis and can be an essential step in developing a treatment plan. UVA Health's surgical pathology service performs a wide variety of tests every day. These tests can include expert visual analysis, but may also involve electron microscopy, immunofluorescence, and other advanced technical evaluation. In order to get accurate results, specimens must be collected with our team's requirements in mind.
All specimens must have a label affixed with:
Patient name
Medical record number
Date of birth
They must also be accompanied by a completed Surgical Pathology Requisition.
Renal Biopsy (Kidney Biopsy)
Test Includes: Light microscopy, electron microscopy, & immunofluorescence studies
Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue core, at least 2 pieces of kidney. Formalin-fixed tissue is not acceptable.
Special Instructions: Submit core biopsy fresh, covered by moist cloth and a plastic bag. All specimens may be sent via pneumatic tube system (323) or be hand-delivered to the lab, UH 2981
CPT Codes: 88305, 88346,88348
Muscle Biopsy (Muscle Bx)
Test Includes: Enzyme histochemical staining
Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue on saline-soaked gauze.
Special Instructions: A minimum of 48 hours notice is required. Usually available with consultation from a surgical pathologist. Send all specimens to Special Tissue Lab, HEP room 3075
CPT Codes: 88305,88314,88319
Intraoperative Consultation (Frozen Section)
Test Includes: H&E slide, smear
Specimen Requirements: Submit fresh specimens in an appropriate container.
Special Instructions: All specimens should be hand-carried directly to Surgical Pathology East, University Hospital, Room 2981
Immunohistochemistry
Test Includes: 200 specific antibodies available
Special Instructions: Submit large specimens fresh, covered by a moist cloth and a plastic bag. Submit small specimens in a jar of 10% neutral buffered zinc formalin. Send specimens via penumatic tube system to 423 or hand deliver directly to lab, UH Room 2642
CPT Codes: 88342
Also Called: IHC, Immuno, Immunoperoxidase
Immunofluorescence (IF)
Test Includes: IgA, IgG, IgM, IgE, C3, C1q, Fibrin, light chains
Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981
CPT Codes: 88346, 88347
Electron Microscopy (EM)
Test Includes: Electron Microscopy
Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue or Glutaraldehyde fixative obtained from the lab. We cannot accept formalin-fixed tissue.
Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981
CPT Codes: 88348
Consultation on Referred Slides (Slide for Review, SFR)
Test Includes: May include special studies
Special Instructions: Slides submitted to the Pathology Department should include a pathology report from the outside hospital.
CPT Codes: 88321
Tissue Biopsy (Biopsy)
Test Includes: H&E staining, and sometimes special testing as needed
Specimen Requirements: Submit biopsies in a jar of 10% neutral buffered zinc formalin.
Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981