Surgical Pathology Tests

Renal Biopsy (Kidney Biopsy)

Test Includes: Light microscopy, electron microscopy, & immunofluorescence studies

Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue core, at least 2 pieces of kidney. Formalin-fixed tissue is not acceptable.

Special Instructions: Submit core biopsy fresh, covered by moist cloth and a plastic bag. All specimens may be sent via pneumatic tube system (323) or be hand-delivered to the lab, UH 2981

CPT Codes: 88305, 88346,88348

Muscle Biopsy (Muscle Bx)

Test Includes: Enzyme histochemical staining

Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue on saline-soaked gauze.

Special Instructions: A minimum of 48 hours notice is required. Usually available with consultation from a surgical pathologist. Send all specimens to Special Tissue Lab, HEP room 3075

CPT Codes: 88305,88314,88319

Intraoperative Consultation (Frozen Section)

Test Includes: H&E slide, smear

Specimen Requirements: Submit fresh specimens in an appropriate container.

Special Instructions: All specimens should be hand-carried directly to Surgical Pathology East, University Hospital, Room 2981

Immunohistochemistry

Test Includes: 200 specific antibodies available

Special Instructions: Submit large specimens fresh, covered by a moist cloth and a plastic bag. Submit small specimens in a jar of 10% neutral buffered zinc formalin. Send specimens via penumatic tube system to 423 or hand deliver directly to lab, UH Room 2642

CPT Codes: 88342

Also Called: IHC, Immuno, Immunoperoxidase

Immunofluorescence (IF)

Test Includes: IgA, IgG, IgM, IgE, C3, C1q, Fibrin, light chains

Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981

CPT Codes: 88346, 88347

Electron Microscopy (EM)

Test Includes: Electron Microscopy

Specimen Requirements: Fresh tissue or Glutaraldehyde fixative obtained from the lab. We cannot accept formalin-fixed tissue.

Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981

CPT Codes: 88348

Consultation on Referred Slides (Slide for Review, SFR)

Test Includes: May include special studies

Special Instructions: Slides submitted to the Pathology Department should include a pathology report from the outside hospital.

CPT Codes: 88321

Tissue Biopsy (Biopsy)

Test Includes: H&E staining, and sometimes special testing as needed

Specimen Requirements: Submit biopsies in a jar of 10% neutral buffered zinc formalin.

Special Instructions: Send all specimens directly to the lab via the pneumatic tube system 323 or hand deliver directly to the lab, UH 2981