Reflex Testing & Procedure Chart
Chemistry
Microbiology/Molecular
Genomics
Toxicology
Immunology
Cytology
Blood Bank
Reference Lab
Cytogenetics
Urinalysis
Hematology
Surgical Pathology
Chemistry
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code for Reflex Billing
Free Phenytoin (FRPTN)
Phenytoin > 2.5
Free Phenytoin
80186
Free Valproic Acid (FRVALP)
Valproic Acid > 12.0
Free Valproic Acid
80164
TSH Reflexive (TSHR)
TSH < 0.45 or > 4.50
Free T4
84439
Qualitative HCG with reflex to Quantitative HCG (HCGQR)
Positive qualitative result
Quantitative HCG
84702
HIV-1 / HIV-2 Antibody Screen (HIV12, HIVNS, HIVNE)
Positive
BioRad Geenius HIV ½ If Neg (first time) HIV viral load will be performed
86703
87536
Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBSAG)
Positive
Hepatitis B Confirmation (if not previously done)
87301
Hepatitis C Antibody (HCVAB)
Positive
Hepatitis C Viral Load (HCV)
87522
Serum Protein Electrophoresis (SPEP)
Abnormal findings
IG Quantitation
(QUANT) Immunofixation (IMFIX)/Freelites
82784 x3
83883 x2
Hemoglobin Electrophoresis (HGBEP)
Abnormal Hemoglobins
Hemoglobin Acid Electrophoresis (ACIDHB)
83020
Hemoglobin Electrophoresis (HGBEP)
Abnormal findings of A2 or F
Quantitation for A2 or F (send out)
83021
Calcium reflex to PTH, Intact
Calcium <8.5 or > 10.5
PTH, Intact
82310
83970
Note: Free Drug test request includes free and total drug levels
Microbiology/Molecular
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Throat Screen for Strep (TS)
Negative
Culture
87081
Bacterial Culture
Positive
Identification
87077
87070
83789
87185
87156
87181
87184
Fungal Culture
Positive
Identification
Susceptibility
87106
83789
87186
Cryptococcal AG CRYPG
Cryptococcal Ag Positive
Funcal Culture, CSF FUNCSF
87102
AFB Culture
Positive
Identification
87118
83789
87149
C diff PCR
Positive
C diff Toxin Antigen
87493
87324
Genomics
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Colorectal CA Molecular Analysis
KRAS no mutation detected
BRAF
81210
Toxicology
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Drugs of Abuse Screening
Any positive results
Confirmation
80102
Drugs of Abuse Confirmation
Any positive result not identified by screen
Confirmation
80102
Buprenorphine/Norbuprenorphine
Positive for Fentanyl/Norfentanyl
Quantitative Fentanyl results will be reported to the patient’s chart.
80348
80354
Immunology
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Serum Syphilis Screen (SYPTAB)
Positive
Rapid Plasma Reagin Titer (RPRT) Quantitation
86593
SYPTAB and RPRT
Discordant results and no previous history
Treponemal Pallidum Antibody Assay (TPPA)
86780
Celiac IgA Panel
<7 mg/dL
Celiac IgG Panel
83516 (X2)
Cytology
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Thin Prep Pap
ACS or AGS Diagnosis
Human Papillomavirus (HPVGEN)
87621
Blood Bank
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Type and Hold
Positive Antibody Screen
Antibody Identification (ABID)
86870
Type and Hold
Positive Antibody Screen
Antigen Information (AGIO)
86903 (per antigen per unit crossmatched)
Type and Hold (on patient scheduled for surgery)
Positive Antibody Screen
Crossmatch two units of blood
86920
Type and Screen
Positive Antibody Screen
Antibody Identification (ABID)
86870
Antibody Screen (ordered separately or as part of battery)
Positive Antibody Screen
Antibody Identification (ABID)
86870
Antibody Identification
Inconclusive Result
Direct Antiglobulin Test
86880
New Antibody Identification
All Patients
Direct Antiglobulin Test,
Drug-Associated Antibody Identification
Phenotype and/or RBC antigen genotype
86880
86978
Direct Antiglobulin Test (polyspecific)
Positive
Direct Antiglobulin Test (monospecific)
86880
Direct Antiglobulin Test
Positive
Antibody Screen
86850
Platelet Evaluation
Positive
Platelet Crossmatch
86023
Cord Blood Workup
If the mother has a non-ABO IgG antibody or is Group O, and the child is Group A or B, or no current mother’s sample is available
Direct Antiglobulin Test
86880
Cord Blood Workup
Positive Direct Antiglobulin Test
Antibody Screen if no current mother’s sample
86850
Cord Blood Workup
Positive Direct Antiglobulin Test, and the mother has an IgG antibody
Eluate
86860
86870
Fetal Bleed Screen
Positive
Fetal Hemoglobin Stain
85460
Fetal Bleed Screen
Infant with weak D
Fetal Hemoglobin Stain
85460
Transfused Red Cells
Patient with Antibody
Antigen type units
86903 (per antigen per unit crossmatched)
Type and Hold
Diagnosis of sickle cell disease
Phenotype the patient’s red cells
86905
86906
Transfused Red Cells
Diagnosis of sickle cell disease
Phenotype the patient’s red cells
86905
Transfused Red Cells
Diagnosis of sickle cell disease
Antigen typing Rh and K compatible units
86903
Transfused Red Cells
Diagnosis of Thalassemia or a patient with warm autoantibody that has not been recently transfused
Phenotype patient’s red cells
86905
86906
Transfused Red Cells
Chronically transfused patient
Phenotype the patient's red cells
86905
86906
Transfused Red Cells
Previously transfused patient with auto-antibody
Auto- or differential absorptions
86978
Transfusion Reaction Workup
Positive Direct Coombs in which a new antibody is discovered
Elution and antigen typing of all transfused units
86860
86870
86903
HLA or cross-matched platelets
None
Irradiate
86945
Transfuse cellular products
All red cell and platelet products
Irradiate
86945
Reference Lab
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Borrelia burgdorferi antibody (Lyme’s Disease)
Positive or equivocal
Western Blot
86617 (x2)
Paraneoplastic Autoantibody Screen
Dependent upon initial results
Varies
Variable depending upon Ab found
Mycoplasma pnuemoniae Antibodies, IgG and IgM, Serum
If IgM is positive or equivocal
IgM by indirect immunofluorescence assay (IFA)
86738
Cytogenetics
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Amniotic Fluid Study (CTGAFS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Chorionic Villus Sample (CTGCVS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Lymphocyte Study (CTGLS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Bone Marrow / Unstim. Blood (CTGBMS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Fibroblast Study (CTGFBS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Tumor Study (CTGSTS)
Suspicious or abnormal standard chromosome finding
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Chromosome Microarray (CMA)
Abnormal screen
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
88271
and one of the following:
88272
88273
88274
88275
Urinalysis
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Urinalysis with reflex culture (UACUL)
positive leukocyte esterase, or positive nitrite, or >10 white blood cells/HPF, or any bacteria present
Urine Culture
87086
Hematology
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
CBC with Reflex to Ferritin
1st or 3rd trimester and HGB <11.0 g/dl
2nd trimester and HGB <10.5 g/dl
Ferritin
85027
Heparin-Induced Platelet Antibody
Positive
Serotonin Release Assay (SRA)
86022
Surgical Pathology
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Biopsy or Consult Request
Glioglastoma (WHO grade IV)
MGMT (06-Methylguanine-DNA-Methtransferase) Gene Methylation Assay
83891
IHC Reflex Testing
Initial Requested Test
Reflex Criterion
Reflex Test or Procedure
CPT Code
Breast (biopsy, lump, mastectomy)
DCIS
ER
88360
Breast (biopsy, lump, mastectomy or metastasis)
Invasive carcinoma (ductal or lobular)
ER
PR
HER2 ISH
88360
88360
88377
Non-skin head/neck biopsy or resection (Order if base of tongue, oropharynx, tonsil, neck lymph node; ask attending if other site)
Squamous cell carcinoma
p16
88342
Stomach, esophagus, or metastasis
Gastric or esophageal Adenocarcinoma
HER2 4B5 IHC
88342
Colon: biopsy; do on resection if not done on bx.
Colon: any carcinoma
PMS2
HER2 4B5 IHC
88342
Uterus: hysterectomy; do on previous biopsy if no tumor in hysterectomy
Uterus: any carcinoma
PMS2
88342
Uterus: hysterectomy
Serous carcinoma
HER2 4B5 IHC
88342
Ovary
Ovary: endometrioid or clear cell types only
PMS2
88342
Renal pelvis/ureter resection
Upper Tract urothelial carcinoma
PMS2
88342
Skin or metastasis
Melanomas over 1.0 mm or metastasis to any site
PD-L1 (SP263)
88342
Lung or metastasis
Pulmonary Squamous Cell Carcinoma OR Small Cell Carcinoma
PD-L1 (SP142)
88342
Lung or metastasis
Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma
RET and ROS1 FISH
88365 x 2