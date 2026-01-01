Reflex Testing & Procedure Chart

Breast (biopsy, lump, mastectomy) DCIS ER 88360

Breast (biopsy, lump, mastectomy or metastasis) Invasive carcinoma (ductal or lobular) ER PR HER2 ISH 88360 88360 88377

Non-skin head/neck biopsy or resection (Order if base of tongue, oropharynx, tonsil, neck lymph node; ask attending if other site) Squamous cell carcinoma p16 88342

Stomach, esophagus, or metastasis Gastric or esophageal Adenocarcinoma HER2 4B5 IHC 88342

Colon: biopsy ; do on resection if not done on bx. Colon: any carcinoma PMS2

MLH1

MSH2

MSH6 HER2 4B5 IHC 88342

88341

88341

88341

88342

Uterus: hysterectomy; do on previous biopsy if no tumor in hysterectomy Uterus: any carcinoma PMS2

MLH1

MSH2

MSH6 88342

88341

88341

88341

Uterus: hysterectomy Serous carcinoma HER2 4B5 IHC 88342

Ovary Ovary: endometrioid or clear cell types only PMS2

MLH1

MSH2

MSH6 88342

88341

88341

88341

Renal pelvis/ureter resection Upper Tract urothelial carcinoma PMS2

MLH1

MSH2

MSH6 88342

88341

88341

88341

Skin or metastasis Melanomas over 1.0 mm or metastasis to any site PD-L1 (SP263) 88342

Lung or metastasis Pulmonary Squamous Cell Carcinoma OR Small Cell Carcinoma PD-L1 (SP142) 88342