Point of Care Testing Services

Point of Care Testing is an extension of the University of Virginia Medical Laboratories, which provides technical and regulatory support for limited diagnostic testing at or near the site of patient care.

The Point-of-Care-Testing (POCT) program of UVA Health encompasses all near-patient testing performed in

In-patient units

Emergency Department

Provider-based clinics

UVA Cancer Center clinics

UVA Dialysis facilities

UVA Community Medicine

To ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, Medical Center Policy 0203 specifies the oversight provided by the program to all University locations.

To participate in Point of Care Testing or to add additional testing at an existing site, the Medical Director of the site must complete a POCT New Services Evaluation, for any corrections, use a New Correction Form.