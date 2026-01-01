Microbiology & Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Diseases

The Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Infectious Disease Laboratories provide a full menu of testing in:

Bacteriology

Mycobacteriology

Mycology, Virology

Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Molecular Infectious Disease

Our laboratories also provide limited Parasitology testing.

Co-location with the Specimen Management Support area provides rapid access to clinical samples. This reduces the time clinicians wait for laboratory results for both inpatient and outpatient services.

Appropriate specimen collection, handling, and transport are critical to the success of laboratory testing in the Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Infectious Disease Laboratories.