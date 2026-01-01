Microbiology & Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Diseases
The Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Infectious Disease Laboratories provide a full menu of testing in:
- Bacteriology
- Mycobacteriology
- Mycology, Virology
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility
- Molecular Infectious Disease
Our laboratories also provide limited Parasitology testing.
Co-location with the Specimen Management Support area provides rapid access to clinical samples. This reduces the time clinicians wait for laboratory results for both inpatient and outpatient services.
Appropriate specimen collection, handling, and transport are critical to the success of laboratory testing in the Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Infectious Disease Laboratories.