Licensing & Accreditation

Licensing

The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendements (CLIA) regulations are required for all medical laboratories that test human specimens. CLIA regulations establish quality standards that labs must meet. Below, you can find the CLIA certifications for our laboratory locations.

Accreditations

Our labs have achieved accreditations from:

American Association of Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments

College of American Pathologists

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Joint Commission

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is regarded as the most rigorous choice to acheive and maintain accreditation. Participation is voluntary, but it demonstrates commitment to quality and patient care. All of our lab locations have also been CAP-accredited, and these certifications can be found below.

2/26/25

AMR CAP 2025-2027

12/17/25

AMR CLIA 2025-2027

11/4/25

Blood Bank AABB Certificate 2025-2026

11/13/24

Blood Bank FDA Registration Certificate

2/26/25

Ivy Ortho CAP 2025-2027

5/1/25

Ivy Ortho CLIA 2025 - April 2027

12/2/25

UVA Clinical Laboratory Building CAP 2025-2027

5/1/25

UVA Clinical Laboratory Building CLIA 2025- May 2027

2/26/25

UVA Health System Medical Laboratories CAP 2025-2027

3/5/25

UVA Health System Medical Laboratories CLIA 2025-2027

2/26/25

UVA Point of Care Testing CAP 2025-2027

2/26/25

UVA Point of Care Testing CLIA 2024-2026

