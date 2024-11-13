Licensing & Accreditation
Licensing
The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendements (CLIA) regulations are required for all medical laboratories that test human specimens. CLIA regulations establish quality standards that labs must meet. Below, you can find the CLIA certifications for our laboratory locations.
Accreditations
Our labs have achieved accreditations from:
- American Association of Blood Banks
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments
- College of American Pathologists
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- The Joint Commission
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is regarded as the most rigorous choice to acheive and maintain accreditation. Participation is voluntary, but it demonstrates commitment to quality and patient care. All of our lab locations have also been CAP-accredited, and these certifications can be found below.
2/26/25
AMR CAP 2025-2027
12/17/25
AMR CLIA 2025-2027
11/4/25
Blood Bank AABB Certificate 2025-2026
11/13/24
Blood Bank FDA Registration Certificate
2/26/25
Ivy Ortho CAP 2025-2027
5/1/25
Ivy Ortho CLIA 2025 - April 2027
12/2/25
UVA Clinical Laboratory Building CAP 2025-2027
5/1/25
UVA Clinical Laboratory Building CLIA 2025- May 2027
2/26/25
UVA Health System Medical Laboratories CAP 2025-2027
3/5/25
UVA Health System Medical Laboratories CLIA 2025-2027
2/26/25
UVA Point of Care Testing CAP 2025-2027
AMR
Antimicrobial Resistance Services, the reference laboratory of UVA Health Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics, provides advanced environmental microbiology capabilities, whole genome sequencing, and a comprehensive bioinformatics pipeline to enhance understanding and to mitigate transmission of bacterial pathogens.