Descriptive Terminology for Reporting Cytologic Interpretations
Statement of adequacy
Satisfactory for interpretation – limiting factors listed as needed
Unsatisfactory specimen - requires explanation, give all limiting factors
Limiting factors for satisfactory specimens:
- Scant numbers of epithelial cells
- Endocervical/transformation zone component absent/scant
- Poor fixation or preservation
- Partially obscuring inflammatory exudate
- Partially obscuring blood
- Partially obscuring bacterial overgrowth
- Mechanical distortion
- Cellular degeneration
- Pertinent clinical information that may affect cytologic interpretation was not provided.
Explanations for unsatisfactory specimens:
- Insufficient numbers of epithelial cells for adequate cytologic interpretation
- Completely obscuring inflammatory exudate
- Completely obscuring blood
- Completely obscuring bacterial overgrowth
- Poor fixation or preservation of the epithelial cells prevents adequate cytologic evaluation
- Mechanical distortion of the epithelial cells prevents adequate cytologic evaluation
- Cellular degeneration prevents adequate evaluation of the epithelial cells
Descriptive Interpretation Categories
Negative for Intraepithelial Lesion or Malignancy
Infections (reported with the Negative interpretation):
- Fungal organisms consistent with Candida species
- Bacteria morphologically consistent with Actinomyces species
- Trichomonas vaginalis infection
- Cellular changes indicative of cytomegalovirus
- Cellular changes indicative of Herpes simplex virus
Additional cytologic findings (reporting optional):
- Benign cellular changes associated with an inflammatory process
- Atrophic cervicitis/vaginitis
- Benign cellular changes associated with ionizing radiation
- Benign cellular changes associated with a reactive/reparative process
- Benign cellular changes associated with atrophy
- Benign cellular changes, associated cause not identified
- Benign cellular changes associated with presence of intrauterine contraceptive device
- Tubal metaplasia present
- Effects of nonsteroidal estrogen exposure
- Parakeratosis (reported only when present in quantity) This entity may occur alone in response to various stimuli, or may be associated with squamous neoplasia.
- Anucleated squamous cells present (reported only when present in quantity) This entity may occur alone in response to various stimuli, or may be associated with squamous neoplasia.
- Endometrial material present in a postmenopausal woman
- Endometrial material present, recommend clinical correlation.This is reported in women 40 years or older when not accounted for by patient history.
- Pregnancy elements present
- Endocervical-type cells present in vaginal smear
Epithelial cell abnormalities:
- Atypical squamous cells present
- Atypical squamous cells, cannot exclude a high-grade intraepithelial lesion
- Low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (mild dysplasia)
- High-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (moderate dysplasia)
- High-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (severe dysplasia)
- Squamous cell carcinoma (statement of grade and type may be made)
- Atypical endocervical cells present
- Atypical endometrial cells present
- Atypical glandular cells present
- Atypical endocervical cells present, favor neoplastic
- Atypical glandular cells present, favor neoplastic
- Endocervical adenocarcinoma-in-situ
- Suspicious for malignancy
- Squamous cell carcinoma
- Adenocarcinoma (if possible site of origin suggested)
- Adenosquamous carcinoma
- Small cell undifferentiated or neuroendocrine carcinoma
- Malignant mixed mullerian tumor
- Sarcoma
- Metastatic carcinoma
- Other malignancies (identify type if possible)
Other diagnoses (free text)
Comments for interpretations:
- Paucity of atypical cells prevents definitive diagnosis
- Predominance of cocci/bacilli consistent with shift in vaginal flora
Suggestions for follow-up
- Based on cytologic findings, recommend repeat Pap test
- Recommend clearing of inflammation followed by repeat Pap test
- Recommend treatment for the infection followed by repeat Pap test
- Recommend repeat Pap test at mid-cycle
- Recommend treatment with topical estrogen followed by repeat Pap test
- Other recommendations (free text)
Hormonal Evaluation
Performed only on lateral vaginal wall specimens, requires a specific request from the ordering physician/nurse practitioner.
- MI / / (interpretation required)
- hormonal evaluation not possible - cervical specimen or inflammation present or insufficient patient history
High-Risk HPV Testing on ThinPrep Pap Tests
The Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, in conjunction with the Cytopathology Laboratory, offers HPV High-Risk DNA with genotyping on the ThinPrep Pap Test. This test is designed to identify women infected with any of 14 high-risk HPV types (16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, and 68) that may be associated with cervical cancer or its precursors, including information on high-risk HPV genotypes.
The Roche Cobas 4800 provides clinicians with a result that differentiates HPV 16 and HPV 18 from the 12 other HPV high-risk types. HPV testing via the Roche Cobas 4800 is more sensitive and more specific than cytology alone in detecting persistent HGSIL or cancer in women with 1 of the 14 high-risk genotypes. Physicians ordering the ThinPrep Pap Test can opt to have ancillary HPV testing performed on the original Pap test specimen submitted for a patient.
HPV testing on ThinPrep samples should be ordered within three weeks from the date of specimen collection. Because of storage limitations within the laboratory, specimen vials are not kept beyond the three week time period.
The testing is performed in the Molecular Diagnostics division of the Medical Laboratories on material from the ThinPrep Pap test submitted to the Medical Laboratories for cervical cancer screening.
How to Order
The most recent version of the preprinted cytopathology test request form and Epic on-line test order provide specific items for ordering HPV testing. In addition, information on test ordering is provided on the back of the pre-printed form.
Epic HPV Test Orders
At the time the ThinPrep sample is submitted for cytologic evaluation, HPV testing can be ordered from the dropdown list for Epic on-line ordering.
1. HPV Primary Screening (means the Primary Screening FDA algorithm)
o If HPV PRIMARY SCREENING TEST is selected, the following algorithm will be used:
· If POSITIVE for HPV 16 or HPV 18: No further testing will be performed. Per the ASCCP guidelines, patients testing positive for HPV 16 and/or HPV 18 should be considered for immediate colposcopy, regardless of the concurrent cytology result.
· If NEGATIVE for all HR HPV types: No further testing will be performed. Patients testing negative for HR HPV types have a <1% chance of HSIL lesion.
· If HR HPV POS, NOT HPV 16 or HPV 18: Samples will be automatically reflexed for PAP smear. Clinicians will not need to order reflex testing or request a separate PAP smear. Per ASCCP guidelines, patients positive for HPV types other than 16 and 18 should be considered for immediate colposcopy if concurrent cytology is abnormal at a threshold of ASCUS or above
2. HPV-CoTest with Pap: Refer immediately for HPV testing once the Pap test has been run.
3. HPV-reflex for ASCUS: Perform HPV testing only if the cytologic interpretation is ASCUS or AGUS.
4. Pap Test only, NO HPV performed.
5. HPV-Non-cervical/vaginal specimens.
Pre-printed Cytopathology Request forms HPV Test Orders
At the time the ThinPrep sample is submitted for cytologic evaluation, HPV testing can be ordered HPV testing can be ordered by checking the appropriate box.
o ThinPrep Pap with Reflex HPV Test: Perform HPV testing only if the cytologic interpretation is ASCUS or AGUS.
o ThinPrep Pap with HPV Test Regardless of Interpretation: Perform HPV testing even if the interpretation is “negative” (usually in patients with a prior history of abnormal findings on previous Pap tests or as part of a follow-up for previously treated intraepithelial lesions).
o ThinPrep Pap with HPV Screening for Women 30 and older: Refer immediately for HPV testing once the Pap test has been run. This order is totally independent of the cytology results of the Pap test.
Pap tests with unsatisfactory interpretations are not appropriate for HPV testing.
The cytopathology report will indicate in the “notes” section whether or not HPV has been ordered and if sufficient and/or acceptable specimen exists to perform HPV testing. Note: If you have ordered HPV testing and a comment regarding that order is NOT on the final report, please contact the Cytology Laboratory immediately to verify that the test was ordered. If the order was missed by the laboratory staff, it can be ordered immediately.
If HPV testing has not been ordered on the original specimen request or the clinician wants to change the type of HPV test order, an add-on request can be made. A written order signed by the requesting physician/nurse for the request can be faxed to the Cytology Laboratory (434-924-0217) or an Epic on-line order can be faxed so that the HPV request can be initiated. Such a request should be made within 5 days of the sign-out date of the cytopathology final report. In the event that sufficient and/or appropriate sample is not available, the laboratory will notify the requestor. The person taking the request will not be able to give you this information at the time the request is made.
REPORTING TEST RESULTS:
Final results of HPV testing, regardless of algorithm requested, will be available in “Cytology, GYN” under the “Pathology” tab in EPIC. Clients without access to EPIC will receive HPV results via method used to receive all other laboratory test results.
Please contact the Clinical Microbiology Director, Dr. Melinda Poulter, at PIC 3677 with questions. Dr. Mark Stoler is available at PIC 4316 to discuss algorithmic or medical implementation questions.
REFERENCES:
- Wright, T., Stoler, M., Sharma, A., Zhang, G., Behrens, C., Wright, T.L., Evaluation of HPV-16 and HPV-18 Genotyping for the Triage of Women with High-Risk HPV+ Cytology, Negative Results. AM J Clin Patholo 2011;136:578-596.
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- Lundberg GD, ed. The 1988 Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical/Vaginal Cytologic Diagnoses. JAMA 1989;262:931-934.
- Broder S. The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical/Vaginal Cytologic Diagnoses - Report of the 1991 Bethesda Workshop. JAMA 1992;267:1982.
- The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical/Vaginal Cytologic Diagnoses. Acta Cytol 1993;37:115-124.
- Solomon D, Davey D, Kurman R, et al. The 2001 Bethesda System – terminology for reporting results of cervical cytology. JAMA 2002;287:2114-2119.
- Solomon D, Nayar R (editors). The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical Cytology (second edition). Springer, New York, 2004.