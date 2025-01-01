Gyenocologic Pap Test Collection Procedure

A Pap test is a screening test, but it can also be a diagnostic test. Its primary purpose is to identify patients at risk for cervical cancer due to cellular changes. The Pap test is a highly complex laboratory test. It requires careful patient preparation, skillful clinical collection, highly skilled and controlled laboratory processing, and professional interpretation. Like all laboratory tests, the Pap test is not perfect. A Pap test is best viewed as a moderately sensitive, highly specific test with an established false-negative rate of no less than 5%.

For routine cervical cancer screening, cellular material from the uterine cervix can be obtained with a variety of sampling devices. Most clinics at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center use the spatula and/or an endocervical brush. The cervix and the area adjacent to the cervix (fornices) must be fully visible. The ecto- and endocervix should be sampled separately. The material obtained can be rinsed into a liquid medium (ThinPrep Pap test), our preferred method, or spread on one or two glass slides (conventional Pap smear).

ThinPrep Pap test supplies are available from the Hospital Storeroom: Item ID 92189 tray of 25 Thinprep Pap test vials and Item ID 92190 bag of 25 collector sets (spatulas and brushes). Cervix broom collectors and conventional Pap test supplies are available through Laboratory Customer Service at 924-LABS. Carefully read the manufacturer's instructions for proper applications and all contraindications before using the cytobrush.

Prepare Your Patient

1. The patient should NOT make an appointment for her Pap test during her menstrual period. The preferred time for the examination is two weeks after the first day of her last menstrual period.

2. The patient should be instructed NOT to use vaginal medications, vaginal contraceptives, lubricants, or douches for 48 hours before her appointment. Intercourse is not recommended the night before the examination.

Technical Suggestions for Physicians

1. The physician should not use any lubricant during his examination before collecting the cell sample.

2. Every effort is made to identify and sample the squamo-columnar junction and/or transformation zone since the majority of squamous lesions arise within this area.

3. Excess blood, mucus, or inflammatory exudate may be gently blotted away with a gauze pad. Do not scrape or wash this material away since such actions may adversely affect the subsequent cellular sample.

4. The Pap test should always be taken before other tests (e.g. cultures, tissue sampling, application of acetic acid, etc.)

The ThinPrep Pap test requires unique specimen collectors and a special collection fluid. Some physician training in proper collection techniques is also needed.

ThinPrep Pap Test Procurement

1. Assemble collection devices and ThinPrep Pap test vial.

2. Obtain an adequate sampling of the ectocervix using a plastic spatula. (A wooden spatula is not suitable as the cellular material is more difficult to rinse into the collection fluid.)

3. Rinse the spatula into the solution vial by swirling the spatula vigorously in the vial 10 times. Discard the spatula.

4. Obtain an adequate sampling from the endocervix using an endocervical brush device. Insert the brush into the endocervical canal until only the bottom-most fibers are exposed. Slowly rotate ¼ or ½ turn in one direction. DO NOT OVER-ROTATE.

5. Rinse the brush in the solution vial by rotating the device in the solution 10 times while pushing against the vial wall. Swirl the brush vigorously to further release material. Discard the brush.

6. Tighten the cap so that the torque line on the cap passes the torque line on the vial.

7. Record the patient’s name and history number on the vial or attach a printed patient identification label. Complete a cytopathology test request form (in preprinted paper form or test order printed from Epic).

8. Send labeled specimen vial and completed request form to the laboratory for processing. No refrigeration of the specimen is necessary.

Smear Preparation for the Conventional Pap Test

Currently 99.9% of Pap tests are ThinPrep, which is the expected sample type.

1. Using a lead pencil, write the patient's name and/or medical record number on the frosted end of each glass slide to be used. Use a diamond point pencil to label plain glass slides. All slides submitted to the laboratory must be clearly labeled with the patient identification information at the time of specimen collection. Paper labels affixed to the slides are NOT an acceptable means of slide identification. Federal regulations require that unlabeled slides be returned to the sender for identification and correction. Laboratory personnel cannot correct this error.

2. Have spray fixative nearby to allow for immediate fixation of the prepared slides. Review and follow the manufacturer's instructions for correct application.

3. Under direct vision, sample the ectocervix and endocervix separately using the appropriate sampling device. Prepare one combined slide or two separate slides.

To prepare a single combined smear, use the endocervical brush to sample the endocervix first. Insert the brush into the external os and gently rotate the device using ¼ or ½ turn to obtain the cell sample (over-rotation may cause bleeding). Do not smear, but allow the material to remain on the brush. Scrape the ectocervix with the spatula and spread the material rapidly onto the upper end of the slide. Quickly roll the endocervical brush through the ectocervical material to the end of the slide. Perform this technique as rapidly as possible to prevent drying artifacts. Immediately spray fix by thoroughly soaking the cellular sample while holding the spray fixative container about 6-8 inches from the slide. Allow spray fixative to evaporate.

To prepare separate slides, rotate the spatula with pressure over the entire ectocervix. Spread the cellular material evenly and rapidly across the glass slide being careful to avoid the labeled area. Immediately spray fix by thoroughly soaking the cellular sample while holding the spray fixative container about 6-8 inches from the slide. Allow spray fixative to evaporate.

For the second slide, insert the endocervical brush into the external os and obtain the cell sample as previously described. Remove the brush and roll it across the slide to remove the cellular material. Rubbing or scraping the brush across the slide creates artifacts that may hamper evaluation. Immediately spray fix by thoroughly soaking the cellular sample while holding the spray fixative container about 6-8 inches from the slide. Allow spray fixative to evaporate.

4. Place fixed slides in an appropriate container designed to prevent breakage for transport to the laboratory. Complete a cytopathology test request form (in preprinted paper form or test order printed from Epic).

5. Deliver specimen slides and request form to the laboratory at the convenience of the submitting physician or department.