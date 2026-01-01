Guideline for Review of Diagnostic Test Requests
UVA Medical Laboratory Committee, February 2026
To be eligible for addition to the Laboratory Formulary as a send-out test, a test must be offered by a CAP/CLIA accredited laboratory, offer strong peer-reviewed literature evidence for clinical validity, support practical logistics, and provide clear advantages over current formulary offerings.
Review elements:
- The name of the test
- The clinician and clinical service requesting the test
- Anticipated annual volume
- The lab or vendor who provides the test with their scope of business and longevity
- CAP/CLIA accreditation status of the lab providing the test (if a sendout request)
- FDA approval of the test
- Brief overview of the purpose, methodology, and clinical use of the test
- Ordering, sampling, and result reporting logistics. Clinician/patient portals, sample handling, shipping, result reporting, connectivity with Epic, billing, etc.)
- Is there overlap between the requested test and tests currently on the menu? Should the requested test replace an existing test or tests?
- Whether the test is included in any clinical guidelines
- Availability of peer-reviewed publications related to test performance and validation
- Summary of peer-reviewed data supporting the clinical validity of the test
- Advantages and disadvantages vs. alternative testing strategies (if any)
- Any other pertinent issues
- Whether the test should be included on the UVA Epic test menu. Suggested name for the test in the menu, if appropriate.
Notes:
- This guideline may be modified or streamlined based on the needs of a particular review.
- Test reviews are normally led by UVA Medical Laboratory section directors but may be led by clinician members of the Medical Laboratory Committee as appropriate.
- Clinicians requesting tests are invited to participate in the review discussion.
- Some review elements will be available from the test request, including literature that can provide a starting point for review. The send-out section of the UVA Lab and the vendor Web site can be sources of additional information. A brief, independent scan of the literature using Pubmed or Google Scholar is recommended. Independent validation studies (i.e., not from the test vendor) are particularly useful if available.
- One or two background articles should be distributed to the committee with the meeting announcement. A paper focusing on the performance of the requested test and an independent review of testing in the pertinent clinical domain is ideal.
- The test reviewer can set the discussion style according to their preference, but it is often useful to make a few slides to include in the meeting slide set that cover basic information about the test and summarize the data from the validation literature.
- The presentation will generally be followed by Q & A and discussion from the committee, then the committee will vote on whether to add the test to the local or send-out test menu of the UVA Lab. The vote is advisory to the lab and not the final decision on inclusion of the test in the UVA menu.