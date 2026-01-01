Guideline for Review of Diagnostic Test Requests

UVA Medical Laboratory Committee, February 2026

To be eligible for addition to the Laboratory Formulary as a send-out test, a test must be offered by a CAP/CLIA accredited laboratory, offer strong peer-reviewed literature evidence for clinical validity, support practical logistics, and provide clear advantages over current formulary offerings.

Review elements:

The name of the test

The clinician and clinical service requesting the test

Anticipated annual volume

The lab or vendor who provides the test with their scope of business and longevity

CAP/CLIA accreditation status of the lab providing the test (if a sendout request)

FDA approval of the test

Brief overview of the purpose, methodology, and clinical use of the test

Ordering, sampling, and result reporting logistics. Clinician/patient portals, sample handling, shipping, result reporting, connectivity with Epic, billing, etc.)

Is there overlap between the requested test and tests currently on the menu? Should the requested test replace an existing test or tests?

Whether the test is included in any clinical guidelines

Availability of peer-reviewed publications related to test performance and validation

Summary of peer-reviewed data supporting the clinical validity of the test

Advantages and disadvantages vs. alternative testing strategies (if any)

Any other pertinent issues

Whether the test should be included on the UVA Epic test menu. Suggested name for the test in the menu, if appropriate.

Notes: