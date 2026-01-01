The Genomics laboratory is located within the Davis Laboratory on the second floor of the Davis Wing in the West Complex. We are open from 7:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

PGDX 500 gene panel for analysis of FFPE tissue samples with a diagnosis of cancer

The assay includes evaluation of tumor mutation burden (TMB), microsatellite instability (MSI), and copy number variant (CNV).

Core Myeloid DuoSeq 50 gene Next Generation Sequencing

Analysis of peripheral blood or bone marrow samples using Data Driven BioScience reagents to evaluate 50 specific genes associated with hematologic malignancies in the AML to MDS continuum.

Pyrosequencing

Single gene analysis (BRAF, EGFR, KRAS, NRAS, MLH1, MYD88, TERT, IDH1&2, JAK2, and HFE).

Chimerism

Analysis of donor and recipient pre-transplant specimens and recipient post-transplant specimens.

GeneXpert

Analysis of blood or bone marrow for Factor II, Factor V, and BCR-ABL (p210) monitoring.