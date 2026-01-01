Davis Laboratory
Hours for the Davis Laboratory are 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday.
All requests for STAT weekend testing must be made through the Clinical Pathology Resident on call (PIC 1267).
Weekend on-call hours are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. (Davis pager 1401).
Flow Cytometry
- Consult required with a brief history
- Leukemia and lymphoma analysis on a variety of specimen types
- Specific CD markers are selected upon review of the morphology and history with the pathology resident
- Clinical interpretation and consultation included
- Infectious disease analysis for H:S ratio and absolute CD 4 count
- Stem cell analysis (CD34) for bone marrow transplant
- Select enzyme studies (PNH)
Serology
- Celiac IgA and IgG
- Phospholipid IgG and IgM
- Vasculitis, including: MPO, PR3, and GBM
- IgG and IgM antibody analysis to a variety of infectious agents, including: EBV, CMV, HSV, VZV, measles, mumps, rubella and toxoplasma
Reactive syphilis screens are reported to the Health Department.
Rheumatology
Auto-antibody screens performed for nuclear (ANA, ENA, dsDNA) and cytoplasmic antibodies. Positive screen results are titered and reported with a pattern.
Allergy
Allergy testing for IgE specific antibodies to food, tree, mold, grass, weed, pollen, animal, drug and insect venom.
Semen Analysis
Evaluation of fresh ejaculate to aid in post-vasectomy and infertility cases.
Miscellaneous
Systemic Fungal Precipitins