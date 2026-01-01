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Davis Laboratory

Hours for the Davis Laboratory are 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday.

All requests for STAT weekend testing must be made through the Clinical Pathology Resident on call (PIC 1267).

Weekend on-call hours are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. (Davis pager 1401).

Flow Cytometry

  • Consult required with a brief history
  • Leukemia and lymphoma analysis on a variety of specimen types
  • Specific CD markers are selected upon review of the morphology and history with the pathology resident
  • Clinical interpretation and consultation included
  • Infectious disease analysis for H:S ratio and absolute CD 4 count
  • Stem cell analysis (CD34) for bone marrow transplant
  • Select enzyme studies (PNH)

Serology

  • Celiac IgA and IgG
  • Phospholipid IgG and IgM
  • Vasculitis, including: MPO, PR3, and GBM
  • IgG and IgM antibody analysis to a variety of infectious agents, including: EBV, CMV, HSV, VZV, measles, mumps, rubella and toxoplasma

Reactive syphilis screens are reported to the Health Department.

Rheumatology

Auto-antibody screens performed for nuclear (ANA, ENA, dsDNA) and cytoplasmic antibodies. Positive screen results are titered and reported with a pattern.  

Allergy

Allergy testing for IgE specific antibodies to food, tree, mold, grass, weed, pollen, animal, drug and insect venom.

Semen Analysis

Evaluation of fresh ejaculate to aid in post-vasectomy and infertility cases.

Miscellaneous

Systemic Fungal Precipitins

Medical Labs