Cytology Laboratory Tests
Cytology examines cells at a microscopic level. This can determine or confirm a diagnosis. Our laboratory tests gynecological, nongynecological, and fine-needle aspiration specimens.
All specimens sent to our lab should have the origin site and all pertinent data on the request form.
Cytology Tests
Washing Cytology
Urine Cytology
Thinprep Pap Test
Sputum Cytology
Ocular Fluid Cytology
Needle Aspiration Cytology
Lipid-Laden Macrophage Detection
Endocervical Brushings
Cyst Fluid Cytology
Cervical/Vaginal Cytology, Conventional Smear
Ciliary Motility Studies
Cerebrospinal Fluid Cytology
Washing Cytology
Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation
Specimen Requirement: >5 ml fresh washings in a clean, leakproof container with a screw top lid. No fixative may be added.
Synonyms: Bronchial, tracheal, esophageal, gutteral, diaphragm, pelvic, renal, etc.
CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112, C305
Urine Cytology
Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation
Specimen Requirement >20 ml fresh specimen in a clean, leakproof, hard plastic container with screw top lid. No fixative may be added.
Special Instructions: Voided urines should be mid-stream urine in males and clean catch urine in females.
Synonyms: Void, clean catch, bladder, ureteral
CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112
Cervical Vaginal Cytology, Thinprep PAP
Test Includes: Preparation and cytological evaluation of specimen. HPV testing available on residual material in specimen vial
Specimen Requirement: ThinPrep Pap test vial containing scrapings/brushings of uterine, cervix, endocervical canal, or vagina rinsed into special collection fluid.
Special Instructions: Specimen collection requires a short clinician training period. Collection kits required for this test can be obtained through the lab's customer service line or from the cytology laboratory.
Synonyms: Pap test
CPT Codes: 88142, 88175, 88141
Sputum Cytology
Test Includes Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation
Specimen Requirement: Fresh material from early morning deep cough secretions.
Special Instructions: Do not submit saliva, nasal secretions, or 24-hour sputum collections. A series of sputum samples on 3-5 consecutive mornings is recommended for cancer detection.
CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112, C305
Ocular Fluid Cytology
Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.
Specimen Requirement: >0.5 mL freshly aspirated fluid in clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with screw top lid and no fixative added. A capped syringe is also acceptable.
Synonyms: Eye/vitreous fluid, eye chamber aspirate
CPT Codes: 88104, 88108, 88112
Needle Aspiration Cytology
Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation. Ancillary studies available on request.
Specimen requirement: Specimen smears prepared by technologist at patient's side.
Special Instructions: Needle aspiration smears are prepared with the assistance of a cytotechnologist. Call the cytology laboratory for scheduling procedures.
Synonyms: Fine needle aspiration, FNA, needle aspiration biopsy
CPT Code: 88173
Lipid-Laden Macrophage Detection
Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation. Special stain used for the identification of lipid-laden macrophages
Specimen Requirement: >1.0mL freshly aspirated tracheal/bronchial material in a clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with screw top lid and no fixative added.
CPT Codes: 88104, 88108, 88112, 88313
Endocervical Brushings
Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.
Specimen Requirement: Cellular material with or without the collection brush in appropiately labeled ThinPrep Preservcyt vial.
Special Instructions: Collect the cellular sample in the routine manner using an endocervical brush. Rince the brush thoroughly in the solution in the Preservcyt vial, pushing the brush against the container's side to dislodge all material.
CPT Code: 88112
Cyst Fluid Cytology
Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.
Specimen Requirements: >0.5 mL freshly aspirated fluid in a clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with a screw top lid and no fixative added.
Synonyms: Breast, renal, ovarian, pancreas, etc
CPT Code: 88108, 88104, 88112, 88305
Cervical Vaginal Cytology, Conventional Smear
Test Includes: Staining and cytologic evaluation of prepared slides.
Specimen Requirement: 1 slide containing scrapings/brushings of uterine cervix/endocervical canal or vagina immediately wet-fixed with 95% ethyl alcohol or other pap fixative.
Special Instructions: All slides must be labeled with patient's name. Don't allow slides to air dry.
Synonyms: Pap smear
CPT Codes: 88164, 88141
Ciliary Motility Studies
Test Includes: Wet preparation evaluation of nasal cells for evidence of ciliary motility. Electron microscopic studies can be added by request.
Specimen Requirement: Brushing of the nasal turbinate in a 15mL centrifuge tube containing RPMI fluid (preferred) or saline. Label the tube with patient's name and medical record number. Complete Epic Request Form with required information.
Special Instructions: Notify the cytology laboratory the day prior to the procedure. Allow 1 inch of wire for handling in the laboratory. Specimens can be transported in an insulated container containing ice or an ice pack, but not dry ice. Specimen must be insulated from the ice to prevent freezing.
Synonyms: Kinetic studies for nasal cilia
CPT Code: 88104
Cerebrospinal Fluid Cytology
Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.
Specimen Requirement: >1mL fresh fluid from lumbar, cisternal, or vertebral puncture in clean tube with no fixative or anticoagulant added.
Special instructions: Specify site of origin on request form.
Synonyms: Spinal fluid, CSF
CPT Codes: 88112, 88108
Brushing Cytology
Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.
Specimen requirement: Disposable brush(es) in clean, black-top tube containing saline or other balanced electrolyte solution.
Special Instructions: Leave at least 1 inch of wire with the brush for handling during processing. Deliver immediately.
Synonyms: Brochial, esophageal, gastric, renal, pelvis, bile duct, hepatic duct, etc.
CPT Codes: 88112, 88108, 88104