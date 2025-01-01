Cytology Laboratory Tests

Washing Cytology

Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation

Specimen Requirement: >5 ml fresh washings in a clean, leakproof container with a screw top lid. No fixative may be added.

Synonyms: Bronchial, tracheal, esophageal, gutteral, diaphragm, pelvic, renal, etc.

CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112, C305

Urine Cytology

Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation

Specimen Requirement >20 ml fresh specimen in a clean, leakproof, hard plastic container with screw top lid. No fixative may be added.

Special Instructions: Voided urines should be mid-stream urine in males and clean catch urine in females.

Synonyms: Void, clean catch, bladder, ureteral

CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112

Cervical Vaginal Cytology, Thinprep PAP

Test Includes: Preparation and cytological evaluation of specimen. HPV testing available on residual material in specimen vial

Specimen Requirement: ThinPrep Pap test vial containing scrapings/brushings of uterine, cervix, endocervical canal, or vagina rinsed into special collection fluid.

Special Instructions: Specimen collection requires a short clinician training period. Collection kits required for this test can be obtained through the lab's customer service line or from the cytology laboratory.

Synonyms: Pap test

CPT Codes: 88142, 88175, 88141

Sputum Cytology

Test Includes Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation

Specimen Requirement: Fresh material from early morning deep cough secretions.

Special Instructions: Do not submit saliva, nasal secretions, or 24-hour sputum collections. A series of sputum samples on 3-5 consecutive mornings is recommended for cancer detection.

CPT Code: 88104, 88108, 88112, C305

Ocular Fluid Cytology

Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.

Specimen Requirement: >0.5 mL freshly aspirated fluid in clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with screw top lid and no fixative added. A capped syringe is also acceptable.

Synonyms: Eye/vitreous fluid, eye chamber aspirate

CPT Codes: 88104, 88108, 88112

Needle Aspiration Cytology

Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation. Ancillary studies available on request.

Specimen requirement: Specimen smears prepared by technologist at patient's side.

Special Instructions: Needle aspiration smears are prepared with the assistance of a cytotechnologist. Call the cytology laboratory for scheduling procedures.

Synonyms: Fine needle aspiration, FNA, needle aspiration biopsy

CPT Code: 88173

Lipid-Laden Macrophage Detection

Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation. Special stain used for the identification of lipid-laden macrophages

Specimen Requirement: >1.0mL freshly aspirated tracheal/bronchial material in a clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with screw top lid and no fixative added.

CPT Codes: 88104, 88108, 88112, 88313

Endocervical Brushings

Test Includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.

Specimen Requirement: Cellular material with or without the collection brush in appropiately labeled ThinPrep Preservcyt vial.

Special Instructions: Collect the cellular sample in the routine manner using an endocervical brush. Rince the brush thoroughly in the solution in the Preservcyt vial, pushing the brush against the container's side to dislodge all material.

CPT Code: 88112

Cyst Fluid Cytology

Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.

Specimen Requirements: >0.5 mL freshly aspirated fluid in a clean, leakproof glass or hard plastic container with a screw top lid and no fixative added.

Synonyms: Breast, renal, ovarian, pancreas, etc

CPT Code: 88108, 88104, 88112, 88305

Cervical Vaginal Cytology, Conventional Smear

Test Includes: Staining and cytologic evaluation of prepared slides.

Specimen Requirement: 1 slide containing scrapings/brushings of uterine cervix/endocervical canal or vagina immediately wet-fixed with 95% ethyl alcohol or other pap fixative.

Special Instructions: All slides must be labeled with patient's name. Don't allow slides to air dry.

Synonyms: Pap smear

CPT Codes: 88164, 88141

Ciliary Motility Studies

Test Includes: Wet preparation evaluation of nasal cells for evidence of ciliary motility. Electron microscopic studies can be added by request.

Specimen Requirement: Brushing of the nasal turbinate in a 15mL centrifuge tube containing RPMI fluid (preferred) or saline. Label the tube with patient's name and medical record number. Complete Epic Request Form with required information.

Special Instructions: Notify the cytology laboratory the day prior to the procedure. Allow 1 inch of wire for handling in the laboratory. Specimens can be transported in an insulated container containing ice or an ice pack, but not dry ice. Specimen must be insulated from the ice to prevent freezing.

Synonyms: Kinetic studies for nasal cilia

CPT Code: 88104

Cerebrospinal Fluid Cytology

Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.

Specimen Requirement: >1mL fresh fluid from lumbar, cisternal, or vertebral puncture in clean tube with no fixative or anticoagulant added.

Special instructions: Specify site of origin on request form.

Synonyms: Spinal fluid, CSF

CPT Codes: 88112, 88108

Brushing Cytology

Test includes: Specimen preparation and cytologic evaluation.

Specimen requirement: Disposable brush(es) in clean, black-top tube containing saline or other balanced electrolyte solution.

Special Instructions: Leave at least 1 inch of wire with the brush for handling during processing. Deliver immediately.

Synonyms: Brochial, esophageal, gastric, renal, pelvis, bile duct, hepatic duct, etc.

CPT Codes: 88112, 88108, 88104