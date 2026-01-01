Cytology Lab Submissions

Cytology specimens can be collected during working hours or stored until the cytology lab is open.

If unfixed specimens cannot be delivered within 1-2 hours, they should be refrigerated until delivery can be made. They should never be frozen.

Turn-Around Time

Test Type Expected Standard non-gynecologic Following workday Rush gynecologic pap test Following workday Bronchial lavage arriving during weekend Following Monday Non-gynecologic cytology Within 2 working days Routine gynecologic pap test Within 5-7 working days Stat specimens Within 24 hours (excluding holidays & weekends)

Specimen Containers

All specimens must be collected and submitted as described in the medical laboratory test directory. All glass or hard plastic containers must have tightly sealable screw-top lids. Gynecologic pap smears that are spray or drop fixed can be placed in a special slide holder. These are available through laboratory customer service.

The ThinPrep pap test has a unique collection kit. These are available in the hospital storeroom.

All specimen containers must be labeled with 2 patient identifiers: Patient's name and either history number or date of birth.

Sometimes, multiple specimens are collected from the same patient. If this is the case, each container must also be labeled with the specimen type. If submitted on slides, slides have to be labeled with patient's name at the site of the collection.

Complete Paperwork

All specimens must include a preprinted cytopathology request form, or a printed Epic order. The form must include all of the below data:

Patient's name, history number, date of birth

Name of attending physician requesting test

Clinic, ward, or service generating the specimen

Type or source of specimen and date of collection

All relevant clinical history or data that relates to the requested evaluation

ICD-10 code documenting the reason the test is being performed

Reasons Cytology Test Requests are Rejected

The laboratory reserves the right to reject specimens that are improperly submitted. These are some of the reasons specimens are rejected:

Inadequate identification of specimen container or slides

Vital information not given on the cytopathology request form

Unacceptable packaging of specimens

Improper fixation of specimens

Requesting tests not performed at this laboratory

Specimen from unauthorized source

No appropriate ICD-10 code

When these problems occur, we will contact the physician, clinic, or floor as quickly as possible. If it's a minor problem, like conflicting or missing information, we will try to resolve it over the phone. But for major problems, the specimen will not be processed. Problem specimens are kept in the lab until we can make contact with the specimen source. No specimen is discarded without the permission of the laboratory supervisor, manager, or director.