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Cytology Laboratory

The Cytology Laboratory evaluates specimens from various body sites to detect:

  • Cancer
  • Precancerous Changes
  • Benign Conditions

Located in the Pathology Department, the cytology laboratory is available for general inquiries from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Looking for Patient Specimen Results?

Please contact the medical laboratory customer service line if you're trying to find results for a patient specimen.

Cytology Submissions & Tests

  • 25-Smell-and-Taste-03
    Cytology Lab Tests

    Our lab test information includes details on what to expect and include for each test.

  • HPV, HPV vaccine
    Gynecologic Pap Test Procedure

    Pap tests are important screenings for patients, but getting the right results means collecting specimens correctly. This guide provides methodology on Pap collection.

  • 20250227-UVA-MR6-JieSunLab-01
    Cytology Submissions

    When requesting cytology laboratory testing, it's important to follow these policies and procedures in order to get back accurate test results.

Medical Labs