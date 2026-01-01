Cytology Laboratory
The Cytology Laboratory evaluates specimens from various body sites to detect:
- Cancer
- Precancerous Changes
- Benign Conditions
Located in the Pathology Department, the cytology laboratory is available for general inquiries from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Looking for Patient Specimen Results?
Please contact the medical laboratory customer service line if you're trying to find results for a patient specimen.
Cytology Submissions & Tests
- Cytology Lab Tests
Our lab test information includes details on what to expect and include for each test.
- Gynecologic Pap Test Procedure
Pap tests are important screenings for patients, but getting the right results means collecting specimens correctly. This guide provides methodology on Pap collection.
- Cytology Submissions
When requesting cytology laboratory testing, it's important to follow these policies and procedures in order to get back accurate test results.