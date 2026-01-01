Cytogenetics Laboratory Tests

Cytogenetics is a specialized area of laboratory medicine that focuses on the study of chromosomes—the structures within cells that carry genetic information. By examining the number, size, shape and arrangement of chromosomes, cytogenetic testing helps identify genetic changes that may affect health, development or disease.

In clinical care, cytogenetic analysis is used to evaluate inherited genetic conditions, prenatal chromosomal abnormalities and acquired changes associated with cancers and blood disorders.

All specimens must include a cytogenetics requisition form for testing.