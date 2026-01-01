UVA Health's mission is to enrich the quality of human life by improving health, advancing medical and scientific knowledge, and creating an environment for professional preparation of individuals dedicated to health care service.

In following our mission, we provide high-quality services and advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment. By bringing together the worlds of academia, research, and business, we can go further to advance medical technology.

UVA Medical Laboratories has developed its Clinical Trials Program to assist researchers and industry partners in transforming new ideas into marketable products. The program works with both internal and external partners to expand collaborative and translational opportunities.

The University of Virginia Health System ranks among the top medical research facilities in the United States. With 23 medical research centers and the School of Medicine, there are many opportunities for partnerships. University of Virginia Medical Laboratories' Department of Pathology supports University Medical Center, the UVA School of Medicine, and many research projects.

We offer: