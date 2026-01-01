Medical Services

The Cellular Therapies Laboratory oversees the processing, storage, and characterization of cellular therapy products for patient care at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Potential product sources include: apheresis, bone marrow, or cord blood. Cellular therapy products used include HPC, Apheresis, Marrow, Cord blood, CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other cellular therapies under clinical trial protocols.

Technical Services

The Cellular Therapies Laboratory is approved by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for:

Processing

Storage

Release

Thawing

Infusion of Human Progenitor Cells (HPCs), Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSCs) and other cellular products used in patients

We offer:

Product characterization

Plasma depletion

Dilution

RBC depletion

Cord blood thaw and wash

Buffy coat preparation

Cryopreservation

Liquid nitrogen storage

Transportation

Thaw at Bedside