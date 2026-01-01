Cellular Therapies Laboratory
Medical Services
The Cellular Therapies Laboratory oversees the processing, storage, and characterization of cellular therapy products for patient care at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Potential product sources include: apheresis, bone marrow, or cord blood. Cellular therapy products used include HPC, Apheresis, Marrow, Cord blood, CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other cellular therapies under clinical trial protocols.
Technical Services
The Cellular Therapies Laboratory is approved by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for:
- Processing
- Storage
- Release
- Thawing
- Infusion of Human Progenitor Cells (HPCs), Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSCs) and other cellular products used in patients
We offer:
- Product characterization
- Plasma depletion
- Dilution
- RBC depletion
- Cord blood thaw and wash
- Buffy coat preparation
- Cryopreservation
- Liquid nitrogen storage
- Transportation
- Thaw at Bedside
- Infusion