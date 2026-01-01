Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine Services

The Blood Bank and Transfusion Services at UVA University Medical Center are accredited by CAP and AABB and registered by the FDA. Blood medicine is purchased from the American Red Cross.

Red cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate are routinely available. All cellular products are leukocyte-reduced and irradiated. Washing and splitting of blood products can be provided when ordered. Red cell, platelet alloimmunization evaluations and transfusion reaction workups are available. The Blood Bank also performs Rotem coagulation testing.

Tissue stored in the Blood Bank includes: heart valves for pediatric patients, liver vessels, and bone flaps. A Blood Bank Physician is available for hemotherapy consults and can be reached by calling the Blood Bank 924-2273 or pager number 1426.

Services Available

Tranfusion Medicine & Immunohematologic Consultation

Immunohematologic Evaluation

Platelet Alloimmunization Evaluation

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Consent for Blood Transfusion

If inpatient, the patients or guardians must give informed consent for transfusion. After discharge, the consent expires.

If patient is being seen as an outpatient, their consent is valid for 6 months.

Informed consent is not required for blood components in an emergency where the delay caused by obtaining informed consent would jeopardize the patient. The situation's urgency must be included in the medical record.

If a patient or guardian refuses to give consent for a blood transfusion, that must be documented as well.

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Consultation

The Medical Directors of the Blood Bank are available for hemotherapy consultation. A Director and Laboratory Medicine resident are always on-call and may be reached through the Blood Bank or hospital operator.

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Crossmatch Procedures

Request Procedure. Blood products are routinely requested through the electronic medical record (Epic). If Epic is not operational, an Epic Downtime Form must be submitted.

If preprinted admission labels are unavailable, print (ballpoint pen) the requesting physician's name, PIC #, patient's name, history number, location, and date. Most serious transfusion accidents are caused by clerical or identification errors. Improperly labeled specimens and requests may be rejected by the Blood Bank staff.

Blood specimens required: 6 mL pink top tube. Labels on tubes must show the patient's full name with suffix, history number, and date collected. MISLABELED SPECIMENS CAN RESULT IN FATAL HEMOLYTIC TRANSFUSION REACTIONS.

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Elective Requests

Elective requests are filled in the order received. If the blood reserve is reduced to the amount designated "EMERGENCY RESERVE," elective requests for which the full number of units is not available are postponed until blood is available. When the supply is inadequate for elective transfusion, the requesting physician will be notified immediately. If ABO/Rh type-specific red blood cells are not available, ABO/Rh type-compatible red blood cells may be substituted.

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Emergency Transfusion Requests

In very urgent situations, blood will be issued before a crossmatch is performed. The requesting physician must submit a completed "Emergency Request for Uncrossmatched Blood" (BB:45) form certifying the urgent nature of the request. If the patient's type is unknown and an acceptable sample is not available for testing, as many as four units of Group O, Rh-negative red blood cells will be issued. If, after these units have been issued, a sample is still not available and additional blood is requested, then:

Group O, Rh-negative red blood cells will be issued to all females not past childbearing age (<50 years) and for those patients with a known history of Rh sensitization.

All other patients will receive Group O Rh-negative red blood cells only if inventory is adequate. Otherwise, they will be issued Group O Rh-positive red blood cells.

If a current sample (< 3 days old) is available for testing, then uncrossmatched ABO compatible units may be available in approximately five minutes.

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Schedule

Requests for blood will be filled as follows:

Emergency (no crossmatch) Immediately

Electronic crossmatch 15 minutes

Electronic crossmatch is a computer crossmatch with over 20 electronic checks to ensure the red cell product is compatible. Patients with a current sample, a negative antibody screen, and no history of antibodies are eligible for this rapid crossmatch.

Anti-human globulin crossmatch, full 1 hour

An antihuman globulin crossmatch is performed on specimens from patients with alloantibodies or a history of alloantibodies.

Type and Screen samples are held for 3 days. For example, a sample collected at 1800, Monday will expire at 0700, Thursday.

Units crossmatched with patient specimens submitted between 0700 of any day (Day 1) and 0700 of the next day (Day 2) will be held in reserve until 0700 of the following day (Day 3). Units crossmatched on Day 2 or Day 3 against a sample collected on Day 1 will be held in reserve for the patient until 0700 on Day 4.

Specimens submitted for "Type and Screen" may be used to provide units of blood (either crossmatched or uncrossmatched) so long as the units are transfused within 3 days of the specimen's being obtained.

Special policies exist for neonatal transfusion. Please consult with a Blood Bank Supervisor or Director.

Rh-Negative Blood. The limited reserves of Rh-negative blood occasionally obligates the use of Rh-positive blood for Rh-negative recipients, especially in patients needing many transfusions. Rh-negative women (with childbearing potential) and patients having Rh antibodies (anti-D), should only rarely be given Rh-positive blood.

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