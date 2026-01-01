Autopsy Services

Autopsy FAQs

What is an autopsy?

An autopsy is a medical examination done surgically, performed after death. It involves carefully examining the body and all major organs, and taking tissue samples for further testing.

Why are autopsies performed?

The most common reason for an autopsy is to determine the cause of death. Autopsies can also help us understand how well treatments worked and confirm medical conditions. Sometimes, an autopsy finds medical problems that were not known before.

What types of research are using tissues from autopsies?

Researchers at the University of Virginia and other places may use autopsy tissue to learn how the body works, understand diseases better, and improve treatments.

What must be done to have an autopsy at the University of Virginia?

There is no charge for an autopsy if the deceased was a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center within the past year. In order to have an autopsy, a Consent for Postmortem Examination form must be signed by the next-of-kin and their clinician. A consent may be completed telephonically with one witness. The next-of-kin may not be one of the witnesses. It is recommended that a UVA staff member be the witness.

Please Note: The State of Virginia is very specific with who is considered next-of-kin and excludes Power of Attorney and Advanced Directives, unless post mortem examination is explicitly stated within the document. Our staff is happy to guide you through who qualifies.

In the event your loved one was not a UVA patient; arrangements can still be made for an autopsy however there is an acceptance process and fees. Please contact our staff for information.

When can the autopsy be performed?

Autopsies are currently performed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Autopsies are not performed on weekends and holidays).

What arrangements can be made in advance?

Almost all of the planning for an autopsy can be done in advance. There are several steps involved in preplanning the autopsy decision.

1. If you are interested, it is important to discuss your decision with other family members. Since the next-of-kin must give consent for the autopsy, it is usually best if everyone in the immediate family understands why this procedure is being requested.

2. Once the family has made the decision to obtain an autopsy, the Consent for Postmortem Examination form can be signed by your UVA clinician. This can be done over the telephone with the clinician signing the consent.

3. A funeral home should be contacted in advance and arrangements made for transportation of the deceased from place of death to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Please note that UVA does not cover the cost of the transportation to, or from UVA. Directions are available if requested.

4. If the patient is living in an adult residence or nursing home, a copy of the consent form and a brief letter stating the family’s wishes should be added to the patient’s chart or file.

5. Notify the patient’s physician of the decision to have an autopsy performed.

6. Notify the funeral director that there will be an autopsy.

What must be done at the time of death?

At the time of death, the next-of-kin will need to call the funeral home responsible for transportation from the place of death to UVA. This is only necessary if the death occurred somewhere other than UVA Medical Center. *Please note: UVA Autopsy Service does not perform autopsies on patients that have died outside of the state of Virginia*

The funeral home should contact the following numbers to inform them of the death and determine when the patient should be transported to UVA:

Monday -Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm: UVA Autopsy Service at (434) 924-9183

AFTER HOURS CONTACT: Decedent Affairs at (434) 924-5018. This number is answered 24/7. ** Please note if the death occurs after hours or on a holiday. Staff will respond to confirm consent and arrange transport on the next business day.

The funeral home should not transport the patient prior to speaking with Decedent Affairs and permission for transport given. The Autopsy Service will need to confirm the consent with the next of kin/ there designated clinician before the autopsy is performed.

Will funeral plans have to be changed if we decide to have an autopsy performed?

Generally, no. Nothing we do should prevent you from having a viewing/visitation should you so choose. However, there may be additional costs from the funeral home such as transportation to UVA Medical Center if necessary, or increased embalming fees if that is a service that you choose from the funeral home. Your funeral home should make you aware of these potential costs.

How long does the autopsy take?

Once the consent documentation is complete, the autopsy will be performed typically within 48 hours. This is dependent on when transportation is available, and current caseload. This is important to discuss with the funeral home before scheduling services.

What if I change my mind?

The next-of-kin is free to withdraw consent for autopsy at any time prior to the completion of the autopsy. Withdrawing of consent will not affect any future medical care for the patient or family at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Who will know the results of the autopsy?

Three months following the autopsy, the doctor you have indicated to receive a copy of the report should call you and go over the results. They will then provide the next of kin with a copy of the autopsy report. Please understand that staffing and the potential need for additional testing can potentially delay results longer than the time described. Certain physicians and staff of the University Medical Center will be involved in the autopsy and may have full or partial knowledge of the results. Personnel in the pathology department are required to read the Patient Confidentiality Policy and sign a statement agreeing to abide by its procedures. We will send out a packet after the autopsy is completed that will outline what to expect.

To answer further questions, please feel free to contact the autopsy staff at: UVA Health System Autopsy Services

Box 800214, 1215 Lee Street

Charlottesville, VA 22908-0214

Phone: 434 924-9183 Fax 434 982-6519