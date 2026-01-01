2026 Laboratory Medicine Updates

Urine drug confirmation test updates

Benzodiazepines confirmation. The drug midazolam will be removed from the result list. Alpha-hydroxymidazolam will still be reported and is a better indicator of midazolam use.

Barbiturates confirmation. The drugs secobarbital and pentobarbital will be removed from the result list. The panel will consist of the drugs butalbital and phenobarbital.

These changes are effective 1/15/2026. Please contact Lindsay Bazydlo ([email protected]), Medical Director of the Toxicology Laboratory, with any questions.

Acute hepatitis panel update

To align laboratory test menus with our Community Health partners, an Acute Hepatitis Panel (LAB 6731) is being made available to all UVA providers. This Acute Hepatitis Panel includes:

hepatitis A IgM antibodies

hepatitis B core IgM antibodies

hepatitis C antibodies

hepatitis B surface antigen

Borderline and reactive hepatitis C antibody results will reflex to a viral load. Two samples must be submitted.