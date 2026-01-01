2025 Laboratory Medicine Update

Updated Chagas Disease testing algorithm

The UVA Clinical Microbiology Laboratory has updated its Chagas disease testing protocol in accordance with current CDC recommendations. Diagnosis of chronic Trypanosoma cruzi (Chagas) infection requires two serologic tests utilizing different methodologies. Due to the CDC no longer offering confirmatory testing, all testing now occurs at Mayo Clinic, which performs two distinct assays to meet CDC guidelines.

There is no change to the test order in Epic or the specimen requirements. Two test results will now be reported per specimen submission, with interpretive comments.

Key points:

Testing must go through Mayo Clinic; CDC serologic testing is no longer available

No change to the orderable test in Epic TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI (CHAGAS) ANTIBODY PANEL, SERUM [LAB6693]

No change to the specimen requirements Preferred: 3 mL blood in gold top serum separator tube



For questions or if you encounter discordant results, please contact the Clinical Microbiology director on call at PIC 1221.

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The Medical Laboratory Committee seeks new clinical members and a new clinical co-chair

The Medical Laboratory Committee is a cooperative group of clinicians and laboratorians who help manage the UVA Health Medical Laboratory Formulary and provide feedback to the Medical Laboratory and the Health System on laboratory issues. The Committee reviews requests for new sendout or local tests to add to the Lab Formulary, reviews laboratory-related policies and guidelines, and recommends updates when appropriate, analyzes laboratory performance data with the goal of optimizing laboratory support of clinical practice, and publishes the Laboratory Medicine Update.

If you are a physician or nurse with an interest in optimizing clinical use of the Medical Laboratory, fitting laboratory offerings to clinical need, improving laboratory ordering or results display, decision support for laboratory orders, or the use of artificial intelligence in laboratory result ordering and interpretation (which is definitely coming), we would love for you to join us. The Medical Laboratory Committee is attended by the overall laboratory director as well as the lab section directors and laboratory administration, and is an excellent forum for clinical communication directly to lab leadership.

Our clinical co-chair for many years, George Hoke, will be stepping down from that position in July, so in addition to regular committee members, we are interested in identifying a clinician to work with Jim Harrison, our laboratory co-chair, going forward.

The Medical Laboratory Committee schedules a one-hour monthly meeting online (by Zoom), and meets quarterly at a minimum and up to monthly depending on the pending agenda. Either George ([email protected]) or Jim ([email protected]) would be happy to respond to questions about committee operations and time commitments for membership and the co-chair position.

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Introducing NT-proBNP testing

Clinical chemistry will transition from BNP to NT-proBNP testing on September 9th, 2025. NT-proBNP has become preferred over BNP for heart failure evaluation because while the two tests have similar clinical applications, NT-proBNP is more sensitive, is useful in a broader range of heart failure types, and is more reliable because it is not affected by heart failure therapy that may affect BNP.

Key information:

The new test name and code will be NT proBNP [Lab6735]

Go live date: September 9, 2025

A light green top tube will be required

The results for NT-proBNP and BNP are different and cannot be used interchangeably

NT-proBNP has different reference ranges

Reference ranges for Female:

Age range (years) Reference interval (pg/mL) 18 to <50 <104.8 50 to 75 < 334.1 > 75 < 956.1

Reference ranges for Male:

Age range (years) Reference interval (pg/mL) 18 to <50 <180.3 50 to 75 < 451.6 > 75 < 683.0

Contact the Clinical Chemistry Director on call at PIC 1657 with any questions.

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Anti-Microsomal Antibody test name change

On Tuesday, 8/26/25, the test name for Anti-Microsomal Antibody [LAB516] will change to Anti-TPO (Anti-Microsomal Antibody). The test code [in brackets] will stay the same, and there are no changes in the method or result reporting.

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New CMV drug resistance testing is orderable in Epic

The UVA Clinical Microbiology Laboratory has made CMV Drug Resistance by NGS [LAB6728] available as a new Epic orderable. This test is performed at ARUP Laboratories and detects resistance-associated mutations in CMV genes.

Test information:

Listing in Epic test menu: CMV DRUG RESISTANCE BY NGS [LAB6278]

Covers resistance to 5 drugs: ganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, maribavir, and letermovir

Targets 4 CMV genes: UL97, UL54, UL27, UL56

Requires CMV DNA viral load >2.6 log IU/mL for testing

Specimen requirement: 3 ml plasma. Collect 2 full tubes of whole blood in lavender (EDTA) or 1 pink (EDTA) top tube.

Contact the Clinical Microbiology director on call (PIC 1221) with any questions.

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New Hepatitis C Antibody with reflex to Hep C viral load

Effective Tuesday, August 12, HEPATITIS C ANTIBODY [LAB868] will no longer be available. It will be replaced by HEPATITIS C ANTIBODY WITH REFLEX TO HEPATITIS C VIRAL LOAD [LAB6729].

Any reactive or borderline Hepatitis C Antibody test will automatically reflex to a R EAP HEPATITIS C (HCV) VIRAL LOAD [LAB4059] (molecular test). Clinicians no longer need to place a separate order for R EAP HEPATITIS C (HCV) VIRAL LOAD [LAB4059] when the Hepatitis C Antibody is reactive or borderline.

The reflexive test will require an additional red-top tube at the time of initial collection. If there is no separate tube collected for the R EAP HEPATITIS C VIRAL (HCV) LOAD [LAB4059], the viral load test will be cancelled, and only the Hepatitis C Antibody will be performed.

The same reflexive testing will be in place for the following tests (note the LAB# changes):

LAB8571 ACUTE HEPATITIS PANEL is now becoming LAB6731 ACUTE HEPATITIS PANEL (available in Community Health only)

LAB2621 HEPATITIS PROFILE B, C is now becoming LAB6732 HEPATITIS PROFILE B, C

LAB4512 CHILD HELP EXPOSURE PROFILE (no LAB# change)

LAB2566 HEPATITIS SCREEN (EXP) (no LAB# change)

For existing order sets, R EAP HEPATITIS C ANTIBODY EIA [LAB868] will automatically be replaced with R EAP HEPATITIS C ANTIBODY WITH REFLEX TO HEPATITIS C VIRAL LOAD [LAB6729]. Clinicians will need to make this replacement in any personal preference lists, as these will not automatically update.

There are no changes to the availability of R EAP HEPATITIS C (HCV) VIRAL LOAD [LAB4059] as a stand-alone testing option.

For questions or concerns, please contact Melinda Poulter, medical director of Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics at PIC 3677.

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Update to the Lupus Anticoagulant Panel (LAB6001)

Effective July 21, 2025, the HexLA assay is replacing the Silica Clotting Time in the Lupus Anticoagulant Panel (LAB6001). The HexLA assay is an integrated (screen and confirm) silica-based APTT assay. The presence of a Lupus Anticoagulant in a plasma sample is confirmed by the correction of the aPTT clot time upon the addition of a reaction mixture containing hexagonal phase phospholipid. The test incorporates a pooled normal plasma (mixing test) and a heparin neutralizer.

The Lupus Anticoagulant Panel (LAB6001) now consists of the following elements:

dRVVT

HexLA, reference range: Delta < 13

PT and PTT if not already ordered

Lupus interpretation

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Typenex bands are going away; new "Type and Screen" order

Typenex blood bands will no longer be used at UVA Health facilities effective July 15, 2025. Accurate labeling of blood products and patient identification will be accomplished by the combination of Electronic Positive Patient Identification (EPPID), the Epic Blood Product Administration Module (BPAM), and Transfusion Time-Outs, which are all currently standard work across UVA Health. The "Type and Hold" order will be retired from Epic and replaced with a new “Type and Screen” (TASN) order for pre-transfusion testing, and a streamlined “Prepare” order to request the number of units to be crossmatched for the patient. Starting July 15, Ambulatory clinics will need to replace active collected or signed “Type and Hold” orders that contain a red blood cell (RBC) order with the new “Type and Screen” order and a separate “Prepare RBC” order.

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Toxicology STAT alcohol testing – New panel

The current practice at the UVA Toxicology Lab is to order alcohol testing for methanol, isopropanol, acetone, and ethylene glycol individually. As of July 24, 2025 there is a single test to order instead of individual components. For all alcohol testing in the Toxicology Laboratory, please order the Toxic Alcohol Panel (LAB6687). This panel will include Methanol, Isopropanol, Acetone, and Ethylene Glycol. Quantitative results will be reported, and the reference interval is < 10 mg/dL for all alcohol components.

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Toxicology urine drug confirmation reflex process

Current practice at the UVA Toxicology Lab is for urine specimens that screen positive for any drug to automatically reflex for confirmation. There are situations when the more specific confirmation method will detect a drug that screened negative because the confirmation method is more sensitive than the screen. The Toxicology Lab will now reflex and report positive drug confirmation results, even if the screen is negative.

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How to request new send-out or local laboratory tests

Clinicians who wish to request the addition of new send-out or local laboratory tests to the UVA Medical Laboratory test menu with ordering in Epic may submit a request online using the form. Requests are routed to the Sendout section of the Medical Laboratory and to the Medical Laboratory Committee. The Committee reviews the clinical validity and utility of the test in comparison with existing and potential alternatives, and recommends action to the Medical Laboratory. Requesters may participate in the review if desired.

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