Media Contacts
UVA Health is an expansive network composed of:
- UVA Health University Medical Center
- UVA Health community medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas
- UVA School of Nursing
- UVA School of Medicine
- UVA Physicians Group
- Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
- Several other strategic partnerships and alliances
For assistance with media requests to UVA Health, please call the applicable media contact listed below. Per UVA Health policy, reporters must be escorted by a public relations representative at all times when on UVA Health property.
University Medical Center & UVA School of Medicine
For general assistance and patient condition checks Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., call 434.924.5679.
After hours, weekends, and holidays, call 434.924.0000 and ask the operator to page the public information officer on call.
Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William Medical Centers
For general assistance and patient condition checks, call 571.439.4577.
Eric Swensen | Public Information Officer
Coverage Areas | Corporate communications, major events
Josh Barney | Deputy Public Information Officer
Coverage Areas | Medical Research, Making of Medicine Blog, UVA School of Medicine
Debbie Fleischer | Communications Strategist
Coverage Areas | Northern Virginia, Culpeper