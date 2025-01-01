Media Contacts

UVA Health is an expansive network composed of:

UVA Health University Medical Center

UVA Health community medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas

UVA School of Nursing

UVA School of Medicine

UVA Physicians Group

Claude Moore Health Sciences Library

Several other strategic partnerships and alliances

For assistance with media requests to UVA Health, please call the applicable media contact listed below. Per UVA Health policy, reporters must be escorted by a public relations representative at all times when on UVA Health property.

University Medical Center & UVA School of Medicine

For general assistance and patient condition checks Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., call 434.924.5679.

After hours, weekends, and holidays, call 434.924.0000 and ask the operator to page the public information officer on call.

Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William Medical Centers

For general assistance and patient condition checks, call 571.439.4577.