Your AI Counselor Will See You Now ... or Anytime

Artificial intelligence could help patients battling breast cancer get mental-health treatment sooner, provide continuous psychological monitoring and even perform personalized treatment interventions. It could act as a therapist day or night -- possibly even detecting depression based just on the sound of the speaker's voice.

Our J. Kim Penberthy, PhD, and co-author David Penberthy, MD, MBA, detail the incredible potential of the technology in a fascinating new paper. Some of what they describe is already here -- such as wearable devices that can detect stress -- while other possibilities are set to arrive in the very near future.

And it won't just be one thing. Doctors soon may combine multiple AI technologies to provide patients a “holistic, interactive treatment experience,” the Penberthys report. This care can be available regardless of time of day or where the patient lives. This could be a particular benefit for patients who live in rural areas without easy access to mental-health professionals, the Penberthys say.

“AI can help us notice when a patient is struggling and get them the right support faster,” said Kim Penberthy, a clinical psychologist at UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center. “This technology is moving quickly, and it’s exciting to see how soon it could make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Up to half of women diagnosed with breast cancer report suffering anxiety or depression, and AI can help with that, the Penberthys say. Advanced chatbots, for example, could provide on-demand emotional support, suggest coping mechanisms and provide relaxation techniques.

This isn't to say that AI will replace doctors and other care providers. It shouldn't, the Penberthys warn. But it can be a powerful supplement, one that lets patients access support whenever and wherever they need it.

“We’re just beginning to scratch the surface of AI’s potential in health care and the positive impact AI will have in our lives,” David Penberthy said. “I’m incredibly optimistic about what the future will bring.”