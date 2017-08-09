We're No. 1

Just a quick note to congratulate everyone here at the UVA Health System on our designation by U.S. News as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for the second year in a row.

Six of our specialties were among the top 50 nationally. Here are those rankings:

Four of our specialties were recognized as “high performing,” rating among the top 10 percent nationally:

It's nice to see good work recognized. It amazes me that so many of our folks manage to provide cutting-edge patient care while still finding time to do cutting-edge research.