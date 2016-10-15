Warning, Warning, Will Robinson!

It strikes me that I should state, for the record, that the opinions on this blog are mine and mine alone and in no way represent the official views of my employer, the University of Virginia Health System, or the University of Virginia School of Medicine (which contributes to my paycheck) or the University of Virginia in general. Or the Commonwealth of Virginia. Or ladies named Virginia.

No one told me to say that, but it seems like the thing to do. This blog is provided by the UVA Health System, yes, but here, it’s just me and you.