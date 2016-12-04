Trouble Getting Your Zzzzs?

SHUTi is a neat example of UVA research that has been commercialized and brought to market as a product designed to improve people's health and wellbeing. It's an interactive online program designed to help people with insomnia get better sleep. In short, it works by retraining people in healthy sleep behaviors, so that they can get to sleep and stay asleep. A new study looks at the effectiveness of the program in people with health conditions that could be affecting their sleep.

SHUTi isn't free -- pricing starts at $135 for a 16-week program -- and it's offered by a private company. So I'm careful when I write about it that my article doesn't read like an ad. At the same time, it's cool to highlight how our research produces products that can improve people's lives.