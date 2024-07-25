The School of Medicine's Newest Department

The School of Medicine has launched its ninth department, the Department of Genome Sciences, in recognition of the tremendous importance of genetics and genomics research for the medicine of tomorrow.

The new department will be headed by Charles Farber, PhD, who has been leading our Center for Public Health Genomics. The exceptional work being done by Dr. Farber and his colleagues convinced both UVA leadership and the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia that the center should become a proper department. (The center was originally founded and led by Stephen S. Rich, PhD, who remains here with us.)

The founding of the new department speaks to the School of Medicine's long-term commitment to advancing genetics and genomics research. It will enhance our ability to recruit and retain talented faculty and improve our ability to obtain grants to fund that work.

The department makes its debut at a perfect time: Cellular and gene therapies are key focuses of UVA's Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology now under construction at Fontaine Research Park. The Manning Institute will take the great discoveries coming out of the School of Medicine and translate them into new treatments and cures for some of the most difficult diseases in the world.

Exciting times here at UVA!