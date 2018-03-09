Skip to main content
The Most Meaningful Accomplishment

by Joshua Barney

Robert Carey, MD, tried to retire but found he wasn't very good at it.

I told you previously about how our Robert Carey, MD, played a key role in establishing new blood pressure guidelines, guidelines that classify millions more people as having high blood pressure. Now Wes Hester over at UVA Today has done a nice, in-depth piece on him in which he reflects not just on that work but on his long and influential career. (He was the dean of the School of Medicine, shaping the direction of our institution, among many other accomplishments.) For more details, including what he deems his most meaningful accomplishment, check it out!

