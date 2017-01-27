The Future of Genome Modification

Did you know that scientists have already genetically modified a type of mosquito to help reduce the spread of malaria? That tidbit's from an interesting article on UVA Today about the future of genome editing. It's a Q&A with UVA public policy professor Randall Lutter, a faculty member at UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. He's also a former deputy commissioner at the federal Food and Drug Administration. He touches on new proposed guidelines from the FDA that could prove tremendously important as scientists explore this unknown territory.