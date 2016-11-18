Top Dollar for Top Talent

Kodi Ravichandran, PhD, has been awarded more than $8 million from the Belgian government in its efforts to attract the world's top scientific talent. He'll set up a second lab at Ghent University’s Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology even as he continues to operate his lab here at UVA.

Dr. Ravichandran chairs our Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology. That he's being headhunted internationally speaks highly of both his work and the reputation of the department he heads. Top talent indeed.