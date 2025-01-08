Study Reveals High Nicotine Pouch Use Among Soldiers

American soldiers are using nicotine pouches at an alarming rate, new research from our Melissa Little, PhD, and colleagues reveals.

The pouches may seem like a better alternative to tobacco, but they have been linked to heart issues, lung and stomach problems, oral damage (including gum ulcers) and other concerns. That's not to mention nicotine’s ability to spur the growth of cancer.

Professor Little and collaborators at UVA Cancer Center, the Fort Liberty Department of Public Health and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center looked at nicotine pouch use among almost 2,000 soldiers surveyed in 2022 and 2023. The survey revealed that the soldiers were 10 times more likely to use nicotine pouches than the average American adult.

Younger soldiers, those ages 17 to 24, were more likely to use the pouches than soldiers 30 or older. Those with bachelor's degrees or higher were more likely to use than those with GEDs or high-school degrees.

Further, use increased over the survey period. In 2022, 20.2% percent of respondents reported using the pouches in the prior 30 days. By 2023, that number had climbed to 24.7%.

Troubled by the survey results, Professor Little is developing plans to help soldiers reduce their use.

“We are currently working on addressing these high rates of nicotine pouches by developing tailored interventions for military personnel,” she said. “Given everything that military personnel sacrifice to serve our country, providing them with the tools to lead the healthiest lives possible is the best way we can give back.”