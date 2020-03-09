STAT Madness Results

I'm sorry to report the artificial pancreas has been eliminated from STAT Madness, a bracket-style tournament I told you about previously.

It was a very tight race -- the votes were pretty much evenly split. But we're very grateful to everyone who voted for us. A good showing, even if I wish we'd gone all the way.

It was nice to see the artificial pancreas recognized as one of the year's biggest and best biomedical innovations. But what's really nice is that a device developed here at UVA is now making patients' lives better.