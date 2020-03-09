Skip to main content
Making of Medicine

STAT Madness Results

by Joshua Barney

The Control-IQ artificial pancreas system was derived from research done at the Center for Diabetes Technology here at UVA. Image credit: Tandem Diabetes Care

The Control-IQ artificial pancreas system was derived from research done at the Center for Diabetes Technology here at UVA. Image credit: Tandem Diabetes Care

I'm sorry to report the artificial pancreas has been eliminated from STAT Madness, a bracket-style tournament I told you about previously.

It was a very tight race -- the votes were pretty much evenly split. But we're very grateful to everyone who voted for us. A good showing, even if I wish we'd gone all the way.

It was nice to see the artificial pancreas recognized as one of the year's biggest and best biomedical innovations. But what's really nice is that a device developed here at UVA is now making patients' lives better.

Article Topics