Sound Waves for Better Breast Cancer Care

An innovative approach that aims to use sound waves to improve immunotherapy for breast cancer has received $5.5 million from the federal Department of Defense.

Natasha D. Sheybani, PhD, the research director of our Focused Ultrasound Cancer Immunotherapy Center, will use the funds to support her efforts to enhance the safety, effectiveness and precision of immunotherapy drugs by combining them with focused ultrasound.

“My hope is that this work will catalyze a new era of personalized, non-invasive cancer care – one where we can harness the power of sound to not only enhance the efficacy of treatment but also empower patients and providers with safer, more precise options,” Professor Sheybani told me.

In addition, she will use the grant funds to bring together cancer docs, researchers and trainees with survivors, caregivers and patient advocates to talk about cancer research, cancer care and survivorship. These conversations have the potential to improve cancer care (and research awareness) across Virginia and beyond.

Professor Sheybani was the only scientist in the nation to receive a Breast Cancer Research Program Era of Hope Scholar Award in the latest round of funding. She's also UVA’s first recipient of the award. Congratulations to her!